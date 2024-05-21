🔊 Listen to this

The Seattle Mariners’ Josh Rojas, top, throws out the New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton (not shown) after forcing out Alex Verdugo, bottom, at second base for a double play during the fifth inning of a game Monday in New York.

New York Yankees pitcher Clay Holmes, second from left, hands the ball to manager Aaron Boone, left, as he leaves during the ninth inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners on Monday in New York.

NEW YORK — Ty France hit a go-ahead RBI single in Seattle’s four-run ninth inning against reliever Clay Holmes, and the Mariners rallied to beat the New York Yankees 5-4 on Monday night.

The Mariners ended New York’s seven-game winning streak with the big inning against Holmes (1-1), who blew his second save in 15 chances.

“We’ve had a of lot crazy wins here, over the last seven, eight years that I’ve been here, but I don’t know of anything wilder than that one,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “Tremendous effort by our guys just hanging in there.”

Luke Raley, who had two of Seattle’s three hits off starter Marcus Stroman, hit an infield single to Gleyber Torres and Julio Rodríguez scored on the second baseman’s error. Mitch Haniger followed with an RBI single and Dominic Canzone lifted a tying sacrifice fly to the warning track in right.

“I just think we never give in,” Raley said. “Obviously Holmes has been throwing the ball really well and we’re able to kind of dink and dunk them for a couple of runs. So always good wins to be able to do that.”

France followed by grounding a 2-0 sinker to right field for a 5-4 lead to give Seattle its second late comeback win on a 10-game trip two days after rallying in the eighth to beat Baltimore.

“Two good ball teams and obviously we see kind of where we stand and we can go out and beat these guys and just good confidence,” Raley said. “Coming in here it’s a tough place to play and just being able to walk away with the opening game of a series is great.”

Eduardo Bazardo (1-0) allowed an RBI single to Jon Berti in the bottom of the eighth that pushed New York’s lead to 4-1 before the comeback gave Seattle its second win in 23 games when trailing through eight.

Andrés Muñoz got the last three outs, stranding Juan Soto at first for his ninth save. Muñoz fanned Aaron Judge on a 100.8 mph fastball and finished it by retiring Alex Verdugo.

Verdugo drove in the first three runs for the Yankees, who were 28-0 when leading after eight. Verdugo hit a two-run single four batters in and added an RBI single in the fifth off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert.

Stroman allowed a run in 7 1/3 innings before Holmes was scored upon for the first time in 21 appearances this season. Holmes also had a 15 2/3 scoreless streak stopped and his season-opening streak of 20 straight appearances without allowing a run was the second-longest in team history behind Dellin Betances’ 26 straight outings to start 2015.

“It was one of those outings where I feel like my stuff was there,” Holmes said. “Maybe trying to go for a little too much chase with a couple of guys there. Some balls found some holes and it didn’t go our way there.”

It was the third time since joining the Yankees in a trade from the Pirates in July 2021 that Holmes allowed four runs.

“It just didn’t really bounce our way that inning,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Gilbert allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings.

BLUE JAYS 9, WHITE SOX 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Bo Bichette had three doubles among his four hits, José Berríos pitched six solid innings to snap a four-start winless streak, and the Toronto Blue Jays won consecutive games for the first time in more than three weeks by beating the struggling Chicago White Sox.

Daulton Varsho and Danny Jansen each hit a two-run home run and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base three times and drove in a run as Toronto won back-to-back games for the first time since home wins over the Dodgers and Kansas City on April 28 and 29.

Bichette began the day in an 0-for-12 slump but broke out in style. He doubled and scored in the second inning, singled in the third, drove in Guerrero with an RBI double in the sixth, then added another double in the seventh.

Berríos (5-3) allowed three runs and eight hits to win for the first time since a road victory over San Diego on April 20. He struck out six and walked two.

Varsho gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead with a two-out homer off White Sox right-hander Erick Fedde in the second, his team-leading eighth.

Fedde (4-1) allowed five runs and seven hits in six innings for his first loss of the season. He walked one and struck out two.

PADRES 6, BRAVES 5, 1ST GAME

BRAVES 3, PADRES 0, 2ND GAME

ATLANTA — Chris Sale allowed only five hits in seven innings to continue his strong run and Atlanta snapped their season-worst, four-game losing streak by beating San Diego to split a doubleheader.

The Padres won the first three games of the series. Manny Machado’s two-run double in the eighth gave San Diego the lead and the Padres rallied from a five-run deficit to win the twinbill opener.

In the nightcap, Sale (7-1) recorded nine strikeouts without a walk while winning his sixth straight start. He has allowed no runs in three consecutive starts, a streak covering 20 innings. He has 28 strikeouts and one walk in the dominant stretch.

Pierce Johnson and Raisel Iglesias completed the seven-hitter. Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save.

RED SOX 5, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rafael Devers set a team record by homering in his sixth consecutive game, Tanner Houck allowed two hits over seven innings, and Boston beat Tampa Bay.

Devers had shared the Boston mark of a five-game homer streak with six others, including Hall of Famers Ted Williams and Jimmie Foxx.

Houck (4-5) allowed a third-inning single to Yandy Díaz and an infield hit to Josh Lowe in the seventh. He struck out five and was charged with one walk — which occurred when Devers was ruled to have violated defensive shift rules for an automatic ball on Jonathan Aranda’s groundout in the second on a 3-2 pitch.

Ceddanne Rafaela also homered for the Red Sox, who returned to .500 at 24-24.

Justin Slaten completed a three-hitter as Boston improved to 6-22 at Tampa Bay since the start of the 2021 season.

NATIONALS 12, TWINS 3

WASHINGTON — Luis García Jr. homered and drove in three runs, Eddie Rosario also had three RBIs and Washington snapped a five-game slide with a victory over Minnesota.

Jesse Winker hit a solo shot and Jacob Young delivered a two-run single during a four-run fifth inning off Twins starter Pablo López (4-4) to help Washington pound out 14 hits and hand Minnesota its seventh straight defeat.

Mitchell Parker (3-2) allowed three runs in six innings in the series opener, his longest outing since the rookie threw seven in a 2-0 win over Houston on April 21.

Minnesota’s Carlos Correa hit a two-run homer in the sixth. But Parker escaped further trouble when he struck out Kyle Farmer to strand two and end his outing.

MARLINS 3, BREWERS 2, 10 INNINGS

MIAMI — Josh Bell singled with the bases loaded in the 10th inning to give Miami a victory over the Milwaukee.

Christian Bethancourt’s sacrifice bunt against reliever Mitch White (1-1) advanced automatic runner Vidal Brujan to third. Jazz Chisholm Jr. was intentionally walked and stole second. Bryan De La Cruz drew an intentional walk before Bell hit a grounder to right field that scored Brujan.

Tanner Scott (4-4) allowed a leadoff walk to Christian Yelich in the top of the 10th. Joey Ortiz’s sacrifice bunt advanced courtesy runner Brice Turang and Yelich before Scott struck out Willy Adames and retired Gary Sánchez on a flyout to medium center.

The NL Central-leading Brewers used seven relievers after starter Joe Ross left after the first inning because of a low back strain.

ROYALS 8. TIGERS 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Michael Massey and Salvador Perez homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers for their fourth straight win.

Massey opened the scoring in the second inning with a leadoff homer, the first long ball given up this season by Tigers starter Reese Olson after 48 1/3 innings, snapping the majors’ longest homerless streak.

In his next at-bat, Massey stunned Olson with a liner off his right hip while Vinnie Pasquantino scored on catcher Jake Rogers’ throwing error for a 2-0 Royals lead.

After tossing a few warmup pitches, Olson (0-5) exited with a right hip contusion. He threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing the two runs and five hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

Perez led off the sixth with his ninth homer as the Royals greeted reliever Joey Wentz with five consecutive hits. Seven straight batters reached safely while Kansas City scored six runs to build an 8-1 lead.

CARDINALS 6, ORIOLES 3

ST. LOUIS — Michael Siani hit his first career home run and drove in four runs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Baltimore Orioles.

Siani’s three-run homer into the right field bullpen capped a four-run fourth inning that gave the Cardinals a 5-0 lead. It was the first homer in 91 career plate appearances for Siani, who spent parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds before being selected off waivers by the Cardinals last September.

Sonny Gray gave up three runs, just one earned, in 5 2/3 innings as the Cardinals won for the sixth time in their last eight games. Gray (6-2) allowed three hits, walked two and struck out six.

Gray took a no-hitter into the sixth only to have it unceremoniously ended by a three-run homer by Gunnar Henderson to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 5-3. Henderson’s 417-foot blast to the left-center field bleachers scored Cedric Mullins and Jorge Mateo, each of whom reached on consecutive fielding errors by St. Louis shortstop Masyn Winn. It was Henderson’s league-leading 16th of the season and his fourth in as many games.

JoJo Romero got the final out of the sixth after Gray surrendered hits to Ryan O’Hearn and Jordan Westburg following the homer. Romero pitched a scoreless seventh and John King and Andrew Kittredge combined for a scoreless eighth, before Ryan Helsley earned his 14th save in 15 chances.

ANGELS 9, ASTROS 7

HOUSTON — Nolan Schanuel and Logan O’Hoppe both hit three-run homers and Jo Adell added a solo shot as the Los Angeles Angels jumped on Framber Valdez for seven runs in the fifth inning to power them to a win over the Houston Astros.

Zach Neto homered in the sixth inning to give the Angels a season-high four home runs as they won for the fourth time in five games.

They trailed by five with two on and one out in the fifth when Schanuel homered to right field to cut the lead to 6-4. There were two on again with two outs when O’Hoppe connected to put Los Angeles up 7-6.

Adell sent the next pitch by Valdez (3-2) into the seats in right field to push it to 8-6.

Valdez was tagged for a season-high 10 hits and tied a career high by giving up eight runs in five innings.

Rafael Montero took over to start the sixth and was greeted with a homer by Neto to leave the Angels up 9-6.