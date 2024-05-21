🔊 Listen to this

The Delaware Valley girls lacrosse team beat Hazleton Area 14-8 on Tuesday to win the District 2 Class 3A championship.

The win will send the Warriors on to the finals of the District 2/11 subregional, where they’ll take on the winner of the District 11 championship between Pleasant Valley and Easton, which will be played on Wednesday.

The subregional final is set for 4 p.m. on Friday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Statistics from this game were not submitted ahead of press time.

BOYS LACROSSE

Easton 13, Delaware Valley 10

Delaware Valley’s season came to an end at the hands of Easton in the District 2/11 Class 3A subregional on Tuesday.

Cael Disora was the leading scorer for Easton, with five goals.

Peyton LaRocco had a hat trick for Delaware Valley, while Justin Kalitsnik and Noah Rabolli had two goals each. Kalitsnik won 22 faceoffs to end his career with 902 total faceoffs won.