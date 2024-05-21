🔊 Listen to this

Makayla Brown threw a complete-game shutout, quieting the Wyoming Area bats as Berwick defeated the Warriors 3-0 in a District 2 Class 4A softball quarterfinal on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs will play Valley View in the Class 4A semifinals on Thursday.

Brown allowed just three hits, and struck out six. Gabby Starr had a big day at the plate for Berwick, launching a home run, drawing two walks and scoring twice.

Alexa Gasek allowed two earned runs over six innings for Wyoming Area, and also had a hit and drew a walk at the plate.

Tunkhannock 16, Nanticoke Area 0

Elaina Kulsicavage had six RBI on three hits as Tunkhannock shut out Nanticoke Area in a Class 4A quarterfinal game.

McKenzie Hannon and Lucy Karp also had three hits each for the Tigers, who had 12 hits total as a team. Tunkhannock will play the winner of North Pocono and Scranton Prep on Thursday.

Rilee Ruminski reached base twice for Nanticoke Area, once on a walk and once on the team’s only hit.

Lake-Lehman 13, Hanover Area 0

Hannah Chipego threw a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts, and also had three hits with two RBI as Lake-Lehman beat Hanover in a Class 3A quarterfinal.

Kaitlyn Brudnicki and Hayley Wallace each drove in two runs for Lake-Lehman. The Black Knights will play Holy Redeemer on Thursday in the Class 3A semis.

Hanover Area’s lone hit came off the bat of Caitlin Vigorito, who also did the pitching for the Hawkeyes.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Delaware Valley 14, Hazleton Area 8

Delaware Valley won to claim the District 2 Class 3A championship.

The win will send the Warriors on to the finals of the District 2/11 subregional, where they’ll take on the winner of the District 11 championship between Pleasant Valley and Easton, which will be played on Wednesday.

The subregional final is set for 4 p.m. on Friday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Statistics from this game were not submitted ahead of press time.

BOYS LACROSSE

Easton 13, Delaware Valley 10

Delaware Valley’s season came to an end at the hands of Easton in the District 2/11 Class 3A subregional on Tuesday.

Cael Disora was the leading scorer for Easton, with five goals.

Peyton LaRocco had a hat trick for Delaware Valley, while Justin Kalitsnik and Noah Rabolli had two goals each. Kalitsnik won 22 faceoffs to end his career with 902 total faceoffs won.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Class 4A Quarterfinals

Berwick 3, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Ad. Gaylord ss`3`0`0`0

Layland cf`2`0`1`0

Brown 1b`3`0`0`0

Hallman`3`0`0`0

Ar. Gaylord lf`2`0`0`0

Haddock c`3`0`0`0

Slusser 2b`3`0`0`0

Giardina 3b`2`0`1`0

Gasek p`1`0`1`0

Lewis pr`0`0`0`0

Totals`22`0`3`0

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`3`0`1`0

Carro lf`3`0`0`0

Starr cf`1`2`1`1

Welsh c`3`0`2`0

Brown p`3`0`0`0

Savoy 1b`3`1`1`1

Yankowsky 3b`3`0`2`1

Hunter 2b`3`0`0`0

Siegel rf`2`0`0`0

Berlin`1`0`0`0

Drauschak pr`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`3`7`3

Wyoming Area`000`000`0 — 0

Berwick`100`200`0 — 3

2B — Lewis, Yankowsky. HR — Starr.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (L)`6`7`3`2`2`4

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (W)`7`3`0`0`1`6

Tunkhannock 16, Nanticoke Area 0 (4 inn.)

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Clark cf`2`0`0`0

Verazin 2b`2`0`0`0

Johnson ss`1`0`0`0

Nieves ss`0`0`0`0

Saltz`1`0`0`0

Ruminski lf`1`0`1`0

Emel 1b`2`0`0`0

Percival 3b`2`0`0`0

Alles rf`1`0`0`0

Cromer c`1`0`0`0

Spencer p`1`0`0`0

Totals`14`0`1`0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

VanNess 3b`3`2`2`2

Karp rf`3`4`3`2

Hannon p`3`0`3`2

Patton ss`1`1`0`2

Kulsicavage cf`4`0`3`6

Kinney lf`3`0`0`0

Waterman 2b`0`3`0`0

Bevan c`2`0`0`0

Milne`1`0`0`0

Bamberger 1b`1`3`1`1

Dana pr`0`3`0`0

Totals`21`16`12`15

Nanticoke Area`000`0 — 0

Tunkhannock`253`6 — 16

2B — Hannon, Karp, Kulsicavage.

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Spencer (L)`3.2`12`16`16`7`3

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon (W)`4`1`0`0`1`11

Class 3A Quarterfinals

Lake-Lehman 13, Hanover Area 0 (5 inn.)

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Gist ss`1`0`0`0

Vigorito p`2`0`1`0

Murphy 3b`2`0`0`0

Shreve lf`2`0`0`0

Ponko`2`0`0`0

Slusser c-cf`2`0`0`0

Chafin 1b`2`0`0`0

Keithline 2b`2`0`0`0

Giannelli 2b`0`0`0`0

Remish rf`2`0`0`0

Brown`0`0`0`0

Totals`17`0`1`0

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Bucknavage cf`1`3`0`0

Chipego p`4`2`3`2

Finarelli c`1`2`0`0

Brudnicki ss`2`3`2`2

Honeywell 2b`3`1`1`0

Wallace lf`4`1`1`2

James rf`2`0`1`1

Shotwell`2`0`0`0

Makarawicz 3b`2`1`1`0

Totals`21`13`9`7

Hanover Area`000`00 — 0

Lake-Lehman`542`2x — 13

2B — James. 3B — Chipego.

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Vigorito (L)`4`9`13`12`8`2

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego (W)`5`1`0`0`1`13