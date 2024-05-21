🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 12-1 to the Syracuse Mets to open their homestand Tuesday night at PNC Field. Oswald Peraza drove in the only run in the ninth inning to help avoid the shutout.

The Mets put one on the board early against Yankees No. 7 prospect Will Warren. Syracuse’s Rylan Bannon scored No. 5 Mets prospect Luisangel Acuña with an RBI groundout in the top of the first.

Acuña struck again in the bottom of the second with an RBI single that scored Mike Brosseau from third. Jose Iglesias plated Rhylan Thomas with an infield hit to make it 3-0 Mets. Bannon broke the game open on a three-run homer to center, making it 6-0.

The Mets hit their second three-run home run of the game in the bottom of the fourth when Luke Ritter put it over the left field wall to make it 9-0.

In the top of the fifth, a sacrifice fly from Acuña scored Ji-Man Choi, giving the Mets a 10-0 advantage.

The visitors added two more as Choi smashed the third home run for Syracuse in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the ninth, Brandon Lockridge legged out an infield single and Caleb Durbin walked to push him into scoring position. Then Peraza lined an RBI single up the middle spoiling Syracuse’s shutout bid 12-1.

Warren (L, 3-3) pitched 4.0 innings, allowing nine runs on six hits, striking out four. Jose Butto (W, 1-1) held the RailRiders scoreless giving up only two hits through six innings while striking out seven. Scranton native Max Kranick came on in relief for the Mets, pitching two quiet innings while striking out two.

The RailRiders continue their homestand Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. for their second STEM School Day game this season. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will send Edgar Barclay to the mound to face Syracuse’s Joey Lucchesi.