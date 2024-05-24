🔊 Listen to this

Crestwood’s Jordan Andrews looks to make a pass in the fourth quarter against Abington Heights in the District 2 Championship game.

Crestwood’s Hannah Ziegler brings the ball up field after taking it away from Abington Heights during the first half of play in the District 2 Championship.

Crestwood’s Ella Novelli looks to pass as Abington Height’s Kiera Crowell defends in the fourth quarter.

WRIGHT TWP. — At every turn in Thursday’s District 2 girls lacrosse championship, it felt like Crestwood was just a goal away from pulling even, a goal away from seizing the momentum.

But Abington Heights had the answer each time, and unseated the three-time defending district champs.

Abington killed off a potential game-tying possession from Crestwood before adding one last goal in the game’s final minute, winning the District 2 Class 2A championship by a 10-8 final score.

Allie Rothenberger’s second goal of the game was the one that sealed the deal, finding the back of the net with 1:05 to give Abington Heights a two-goal lead that couldn’t be overcome.

“That final goal was a whole lot of relief, in practice we actually worked on if we were running a bit of a stall,” Abington Heights coach Becky Davis said. “Once we were in those last four minutes, we knew we needed to hold possession a little bit because (Crestwood is) such an offensive threat.”

It was right about the four-minute mark that Crestwood’s Hannah Ziegler cut Abington Heights’ lead down to one at 9-8, her third goal of the game. The ensuing draw control was cleaned up by Abington Heights, which set to work bleeding as much clock as they could.

Crestwood, fighting to win a fourth straight district championship, wouldn’t wave the white flag just yet.

Waiting for her opportunity, Crestwood goalie Morgan Koons got behind the goal and picked off an errant Abington Heights pass, winning the ball back and giving her offense a chance to go down and try to even things up.

Koons, one of the few seniors in the Crestwood lineup, finished her high school career with seven saves and a ton of hustle plays like that one, jumping passes and chasing down loose balls, anything to keep her team alive.

“I can’t say enough positive things about her,” Crestwood coach Russ Kile said. “She’s one of the best goalies in the league. … That last interception she had, it gave us some hope.”

Crestwood was one goal away, but Abington Heights wouldn’t allow it. A forced turnover won back the ball, setting up Rothenberger to ice the game and bring home a championship.

After a loss to Crestwood in last year’s district title game, and an OT loss earlier this year in the regular season, Abington Heights was finally able to conquer a rival and win the championship.

“Last year it was a different outcome, the girls know what that feels like,” Davis said. “They were really determined to come out here and put their best effort out.”

Isabella DeRiggi had three goals to lead Abington Heights, while Rothenberger, Sadie Gilbert and Lauren Bartell had two each.

Jackie Gallagher led Crestwood with four goals, while Ziegler added three and Jordan Andrews had one.

Crestwood was playing without leading scorer Gia Caporuscio, who injured her wrist in the regular-season finale. Caporuscio also missed Crestwood’s semifinal victory over Scranton Prep.

Crestwood led 3-1 after the first quarter, but were shut out in the second as Abington Heights took a 5-3 halftime lead that would be trimmed to one a few times, but never relinquished.

Abington Heights will open its run in the PIAA Class 2A tournament on June 4 at a time and site to be determined.

The Comets will play the fourth-place finisher from District 1, whose tournament is still underway.