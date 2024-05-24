🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Will McPartland scored five times, including goals a minute apart midway through the fourth quarter, Wednesday while leading Scranton Prep to its first District 2 boys lacrosse title with a 10-4 victory over visiting Crestwood in the Class 2A championship game.

McPartland had two goals and an assist during a dominant second quarter for Scranton Prep, which led 6-0 at halftime and stretched that advantage to 8-0.

Crestwood rallied with three straight goals after being held scoreless until more than three minutes into the third quarter.

“You want to be able to prove to yourself that you can put the ball in the net,” Crestwood coach Brian Zabroski said. “We were struggling.

“Our staple all year was ball movement to a shot and we found ourselves trying to beat the guy one-on-one.”

Scranton Prep took advantage of Crestwood penalties to slow the game, holding on to possession and stopping the Comets momentum. Crestwood hit the post with a chance to get within four just three minutes into the fourth quarter.

McPartland then put the game away on goals with 7:00 and 5:59 remaining.

“As soon as scored a couple more after their three-goal run, I was feeling pretty good,” McPartland said.

Both teams will continue into the PIAA state tournament.

McPartland also had an assist. Mackey Lynett scored three goals while Brady Holmes had two goals and an assist.

Ashton Amend scored twice while Jack Augustine had a goal and assist for the Comets. Osten Grigas had the goal that broke the shutout and Gianni Piccolotti had two assists.

Shots were even during the first quarter, but the Wyoming Valley Conference champion Cavaliers still managed a 3-0 lead.

The Cavaliers doubled that lead while outshooting the Comets 8-3 in the second quarter on the way to a final shot advantage of 29-22.

“We couldn’t get any rhythm and Scranton Prep did a really good job of maintaining control,” Zabroski said. “… The first quarter, 3-nothing, we can overcome that, but the second quarter was a tough one because that’s where things got a little further out of reach and made that hill a little steeper to climb.”

Aiden Jordan made nine saves for Scranton Prep. Ethan Zabroski had seven for Crestwood.