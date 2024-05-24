🔊 Listen to this

McKenzie Hannon struck out 12 and surrendered three hits as Tunkhannock shut out North Pocono 5-0 Thursday in a District 2 Class 4A softball semifinal game.

Tunkhannock (17-5) will play Valley View (20-3) for the championship and a state berth on Wednesday at a time and site to be announced. The game is a rematch of last year’s title game won by Valley View.

Lucy Karp had a double, single and two RBI for Tunkhannock. Erin Van Ness had two singles and two RBI. Allison Kinney had two hits and scored two runs. Emily Patton had a single and an RBI.

Valley View 2, Berwick 0

Valley View scored two runs in the fifth inning as it ended Berwick’s season with a District 2 Class 4A semifinal win.

Valley View (20-3) will play Tunkhannock (17-5) for the title on Wednesday at a time and site to be announced. Berwick ended its year at 14-8.

Gabby Starr had two singles for Berwick and Makayla Brown had another.

Brown limited Valley View to five hits, but the Cougars finally broke through in the fifth.

Pittston Area 11, Shikellamy 1

Gianna Adams struck out eight and allowed two hits as Pittston Area advanced to the District 2/4 Class 5A subregional title game with a five-inning win

Pittston Area (17-1) will play Abington Heights (17-5) on Tuesday at a time and site to be determined for the D2-5A title and a spot in the state playoffs.

Adams, Marina Antal, Julia Mehal, Gabby Gorzkowski, Tori Stephenson and Lili Hintze all had one RBI. Hintze had a double.

BASEBALL

Williamsport 10, Wyo. Valley West 0

Williamsport sent 14 batters to the plate in an eight-run fourth inning and eventually defeated Wyoming Valley West in five innings in a District 2/4 Class 6A semifinal game.

John Roberts had a single for Valley West’s only hit against Wyatt Bair. Bair wasn’t overpowering, striking out just two, but he walked only one and the Millionaires played error-free defense.

Kellen Jackson, Lucas Naughton and Cole Schuler each had two RBI for Williamsport (14-7), which will play Hazleton Area (17-4) for the subregional title and a state playoff berth at 5 p.m. Monday at PNC Field in Moosic.

Valley West finished the year 10-12.

Hazleton Area 14, Delaware Valley 3

The Cougars broke open the game and ended it in the fifth inning by scoring nine runs in a District 2/4 Class 6A semifinal game against Delaware Valley.

Dom Marino led the offense with two home runs, a double and six RBI. Chris Florentino doubled and had two RBI. Shea Higgins added a pair of singles and two RBI.

Jonas Aponick pitched a complete game, striking out seven and allowing three hits.

Hazleton Area (17-4) will play Williamsport (14-7) at 5 p.m. Monday at PNC Field in Moosic for the subregional championship and a place in the state tournament.

H.S. SOFTBALL

District 2 Class 4A Semifinals

Tunkhannock 5, North Pocono 0

North Pocono`AB`R`H`BI

Mastillo ss`3`0`0`0

Charles cf`3`0`1`0

Bell p`3`0`1`0

Ambrosecchia`3`0`1`0

Lynch 2b`2`0`0`0

Tanfield c`3`0`0`0

Clementoni 1b`1`0`0`0

Zangardi`2`0`0`0

Dymek lf`2`0`0`0

Battle rf`1`0`0`0

Guse`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`0`3`0

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

Van Ness 3b`4`1`2`2

Karp rf`4`0`2`2

Hannon p`4`0`0`0

Patton ss`1`0`1`1

Kulsicavage cf`2`0`0`0

Waterman 2b`2`0`1`0

Kinney lf`3`2`2`0

Milne`1`0`0`0

Bevan c`1`1`0`0

Bamberger 1b`2`1`0`0

Totals`24`5`8`5

North Pocono`000`000`0 — 0

Tunkhannock`001`202`x — 5

2B — Karp.

North Pocono`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bell (L)`6`8`5`2`3`4

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon (W)`7`3`0`0`1`12

District 2 Class 4A Semifinals

Valley View 2, Berwick 0

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`3`0`0`0

Carro lf`3`0`0`0

Staff cf`3`0`2`0

Welsh c`3`0`0`0

Brown p`2`0`1`0

Savoy 1b`3`0`0`0

Yankowsky 3b`3`0`0`0

Hunter 2b`3`0`0`0

Siegel rf`3`0`0`0

Totals`26`0`3`0

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

Karwowski ss`2`1`0`0

A.Stafursky c`3`0`1`0

Krupovitch 1b`3`0`0`0

Swingle 3b`3`1`2`0

Moyles`3`0`1`0

Catsellani 2b`3`0`1`1

Canevari cf`2`0`0`0

O’Shea cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`2`5`1

Berwick`000`000`0 — 0

Valley View`000`020`x — 2

2B — Moyles, Castellani, Swingle.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (L)`6`5`2`2`2`5

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Call (W)`7`3`0`0`0`12

H.S. BASEBALL

District 2/4 Class 6A Semifinals

Williamsport 10, Wyo. Valley West 0 (5 inn.)

Wyo. Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Rivers ss`2`0`0`0

Escalante 3b`1`0`0`0

Roberts dh`2`0`1`0

Dubaskas lf`1`0`0`0

Fetko cf`2`0`0`0

Richards rf`2`0`0`0

Klem 1b`2`0`0`0

Klosko c`2`0`0`0

Hospodar 2b`1`0`0`0

Totals`15`0`1`0

Williamsport`AB`R`H`BI

Naughton 3b`4`2`2`2

Britton lf`2`1`1`0

Brown cf`2`1`0`1

Jackson 1b`3`1`2`2

Robertson ss`2`1`0`0

Shuler rf`2`1`1`2

Vilello dh`2`1`1`0

Helmrich c`2`0`0`1

March 2b`2`1`0`1

White cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`21`10`7`9

Wyo. Valley West`000`00 — 0

Williamsport`000`82 — 10

Wyo. Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Giza (L)`3.0“2`3`2`3`1

Shedlock`0.1`3`5`0`0`0

Chimock`1.0`2`2`2`3`0

Williamsport`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bair (W)`5`1`0`0`0`2

District 2/4 Class 6A Semifinals

Hazleton Area 14, Delaware Valley 3 (5 inn.)

Del. Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Kraszewski cf`2`1`1`0

Phillips p-3b`3`0`0`0

Calvario p`0`0`0`0

Onofry c`2`0`1`1

Bell dh`1`1`0`0

Berrios 3b-lf`2`0`0`0

Hawke 2b`1`0`0`0

Hernandez ss`2`0`1`2

Chabak 1b`2`0`0`0

Kowal rf`2`0`0`0

Inella cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`17`3`3`3

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hearity lf`2`1`1`1

Florentino rf`2`2`1`2

Martoccio 3b`2`1`0`0

Ledger c`2`0`0`1

Higgins 2b`3`2`2`2

Marino dh`4`3`3`6

Rossi cf`1`2`0`0

Aponick p`1`0`0`0

Racho 1b`1`0`0`1

Pecora cr`0`0`0`0

Schmidt cr`0`2`0`0

Festa cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`18`14`7`13

Delaware Valley`000`30 — 3

Hazleton Area`500`09 — 14

2B — Florentino, Marino. HR — Marino 2.

Del. Valey`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Phillips (L)`1.0`2`5`5`3`1

Calvario`3.0`3`2`2`2`1

Berrios`0.1`2`7`7`3`0

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Aponick (W)`5`3`3`3`3`7