SHIPPENSBURG — Seth Berry moved the Lake-Lehman long jump record up throughout his senior season.

Berry exceeded his own record two more times at Friday’s PIAA Track and Field Championships.

In doing so, Berry secured his first state medal for his fifth-place finish in Class 2A with a jump of 22-6¾.

The recent Monmouth University commit went 2½ inches beyond his District 2 title winning distance less than two weeks after he won his second district high jump title and the long jump title at the district meet.

“He did 6-1, which was pretty marginal to come down here, so we really wanted him to focus on the long jump,” Sobocinski said the decision to scratch Berry out of the high jump to lighten his state meet load.

The move paid off.

Levi Prementine from Slippery Rock won with a jump of 23-0¾, but Berry was just five inches short of the silver medal for second place.

After cutting an event to wrap up his high school career, Berry could end up adding to his repertoire once he joins the NCAA Division I track and field program. Berry could end up hurdling or throwing.

“He’s a really talented kid, but we never really pursued that because he was very good in the jump,” Sobocinski said.

Berry’s effort was part of modest success for the Wyoming Valley Conference on the first of two days of the state championship meet.

Jordin Bowman from Northwest, a District 4 member now which is still competing in the WVC in track and field, tied for fifth in the Class 2A girls high jump.

The Holy Redeemer 400-meter relay team clinched a medal by making it through qualifying to Saturday’s final where it will be the third seed.

In addition, Wyoming Valley West, representing the Northeast Region of Special Olympics Pennsylvania, is leading the team standings at the halfway point of the Unified Champion Schools.

Bowman was one of six girls to share fifth place. They all cleared 5-2 and moved to the next height, 5-4.

The Holy Redeemer team of McKenzie Chimock, Aleese Stair, Jane Gillespie and Isabella Granteed won its heat in 49.19 seconds to go into Saturday’s final as the third seed.

Gillespie was also part of the school’s 1600 relay team, which finished 12th.

Wyoming Valley West, which on Monday captured the Northeast Region South Division championship in a meet at Wilkes-Barre Area. The Spartans have 36 points with all the field events completed.

Manheim Township and Bristol are close behind with 33 and 31 points. Wallenpaupack, a state champion in 2021, is sixth in the nine-team field with 20 points.

The top eight in each event earn medals and team points.

Wyoming Area’s Ella McKernan and Berwick’s Harrison Snyder each settled for 11th place.

McKernan missed the Class 3A girls 300 hurdles final by 21-hundredths of a second, finishing in 45.01.

Snyder had a shot put of 53-6½.

The WVC has two top seeds for Saturday field events – Pittston Area’s Aria Messner in the Class 3A girls long jump and Hazleton Area’s Samuel Guzman in the Class 3A boys javelin.

District 2 had two medalists from the Lackawanna League Friday.

Riverside’s Will Taylor was seventh in the Class 2A boys javelin and Elk Lake’s Kendel Jones was eighth in the 1600 run.

The following also qualified for Saturday track finals: Chloe Diaz, Montrose, 2A girls, fourth, 100 hurdles; Cory Domiano, Dunmore, 2A boys, 400 dash, fifth; Kate Korty, Carbondale, 2A girls, 400, fifth; Dunmore, 2A boys, 1600 relay, eighth.

PIAA TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

(Wyoming Valley Conference Results)

CLASS 3A BOYS

100 – Ty Wilkerson, Berwick, 11.09, 28th of 38. 400 relay – Berwick (Caleb May, Kaden Hickman, Alex Estralla, Ty Wilkerson), 43.71, 26th of 32. Triple jump – Andrew Lupinski, Tunkhannock, 42-4½, 20th of 26. Shot put – Harrison Snyder, Berwick, 53-0½, 11th of 26. Pole vault – Darren Seiwell, Hazleton Area, 12-6, 18th of 22.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

100 – Aria Messner, Pittston Area, 12.46, 24th of 30. 400 relay – Pittston Area (Annika Lien, Jenna Grieco, Ali Butcher, Aria Messner), 49.66, 28th of 35. 400 – Gabriella Bredbenner, Hazleton Area, 58.15, 16th of 32; Gracie Coyne, Dallas, 58.78, 24th of 32. 300 hurdles – Ella McKernan, Wyoming Area, 45.01, 11th of 30; Pole vault – Sarah Shipton, Crestwood, 11-0, T13th of 23. Shot put – Morgan Langdon, Dallas, 34-8¾, 16th of 25; Triple jump – Sophia Shults, Hazleton Area, 35-2, 23rd of 33.

CLASS 2A BOYS

Long jump – Seth Berry, Lake-Lehman, 22-6 7/8, 5th of 26.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

100 – Isabella Granteed, Holy Redeemer, 12.49, 13th of 30. 200 – Isabella Granteed, Holy Redeemer, 26.18, 17th of 29. 1600 relay – Holy Redeemer (Jane Gillespie, Emily Krevey, Avery Chepolis, Avery Kozerski), 4:08.24, 12th of 25. Discus – Allyson Brodie, Hanover Area, 92-6, 21st of 26. 400 relay – Holy Redeemer (McKenzie Chimock, Aleese Stair, Jane Gillespie, Isabella Granteed), 49.19, qualified for final, 3rd of 29. High jump – Jordin Bowman, Northwest, 5-2, T5 of 27. Long jump – Sophia Lenza, Lake-Lehman, 42-4½, 20th of 26.