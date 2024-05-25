🔊 Listen to this

Goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) helped lead the Oilers to a Game 1 victory over the Stars in overtime in the Western Conference Final.

NEW YORK — Barclay Goodrow scored at 14:01 of overtime and the New York Ranger beat the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Friday night in Game 2 to even the Eastern Conference final.

Goodrow fired a snap shot from above that circles over goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s right shoulder, sending the Madison Square Garden crowd that has been sitting on edge into a frenzy.

Vincent Trocheck scored early and Igor Shesterkin made 26 saves for New York. Riding the excitement of having tough guy Matt Rempe back in the lineup, they showed a lot more life after being shut out 3-0 in the opener.

Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida and Bobrovsky made 29 saves. The Panthers lost for only the second time in seven games away from home in the playoffs.

The series shifts to Florida for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

SKINNER SHINES

DALLAS — Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner has gone from getting pulled to being praised again this postseason.

“He’s a huge part of this team. Ever since he let ‘Picks’ get in there for two games against Vancouver he’s come back and he’s been on fire,” Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “He’s a calm presence out there and makes himself big.”

Add in a couple of posts and a penalty kill unit that suddenly is giving up absolutely nothing, and the Oilers find themselves with a chance to do more than just split the first two games of the Western Conference final on the road against top-seeded Dallas.

Game 2 is Saturday night.

Skinner was watching after a goalie switch midway through the second round. He got pulled in the third period of Game 3 against the Canucks after giving up four goals on 15 shots. Calvin Pickard took over, then won Game 4 and had 32 saves in a Game 5 loss before Skinner was back in net.

In three games since, including back-to-back games facing elimination against Vancouver, Skinner is 3-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .923 save percentage.

Edmonton opened the West final with a 3-2 double-overtime win, when Skinner had nine of his 31 saves after regulation. He pushed away late shots by Tyler Seguin, who scored both Dallas goals, and Jason Robertson, who also hit both posts during an extended power play in that first overtime.

“He was everything that we needed,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said.

McDavid scored the game-winning goal 32 seconds into the second overtime, but only had that chance because his teammates killed off a four-minute penalty after his double-minor penalty for a high stick only seconds into the first extra period.

The Oilers killed off five penalties against Dallas, extending their streak to 20 in a row without giving up a power-play goal. They are an NHL-best 92.5% (37 of 40) on the PK this postseason, 12 of 12 in their five-game series against the Los Angeles Kings in the opening round, after ranking right in the middle of the pack during the regular season.

“Our work ethic has gone up, our structure and detail have gone up, and it has to at this time of year,” Oilers forward Derek Ryan said. “Usually, your best penalty killer is your goaltender, and (Skinner) has done a great job of that, and the guys up front have done a good job as well.”

Joe Pavelski has played in 1,332 regular-season games and 196 playoff games over 16 NHL seasons. His 74 playoff goals are the most among active players, and the most ever by a U.S.-born player.

But the 39-year-old Stars forward is still in pursuit of his first Stanley Cup, and was on the ice Friday for their optional practice.

“I believe I have probably more to give. There’s certain areas of my game that have been fine and good, and certain areas that I need to improve,” Pavelski said. “It’s about finding it and wanting it. This a great time of the season to be playing. It’s not all about rest as much, as there are still times where you’ve got to push and get some reps in. It’s just probably wanting more out there. You know, we all do.”

Pavelski has only one goal and three assists in 14 games this postseason.

Both teams could get key offensive players back as early as Game 2 on Saturday night.

Oilers forward Adam Henrique has missed the past six games, and seven of the eight, since spraining his ankle in the first-round clincher against Los Angeles on May 1.

“We have a decision to make. He’s very close,” coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday. “More time off is only going to make him 100% right now. He’s probably 98% … he could come in the lineup. Now we have to make a decision on what’s best for our team, and he hasn’t played for a while. But a player like Adam would be a huge boost to our team. Yeah, that’s something we have to decide.”

Stars front-line center Roope Hintz has missed three games with an upper-body injury.

“Skating (today) and possible for tomorrow.” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said.

Along with the game-winning goal Thursday night, McDavid got his 20th assist this postseason. It is his second time with 20 helpers in 13 or fewer games to start a postseason. Wayne Gretzky is the only other player in NHL history to do that multiple times.

Leon Draisaitl’s playoff-opening 13-game scoring streak (nine goals, 16 assists) makes him only the fifth player with one that long. With a point for the Oilers on Saturday night, he would match Mark Messier’s franchise-record scoring streak set in their first 14 games on way to winning the Stanley Cup in 1988.

JETS PROMOTE ARNIEL

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — The Winnipeg Jets promoted associate coach Scott Arniel to head coach Friday, replacing the retired Rick Bowness

The move comes almost three weeks after Bowness retired. A former Jets left wing, Arniel joined Bowness’ staff in 2022.

The 61-year-old Arniel helped Bowness lead the Jets to a 98-57-9 record and two playoff appearances over two seasons. This season, Bowness was a finalist for the NHL’s coach of the year award after the Jets went 52-24-6 and finished second in the Western Conference.

But the success did not translate to a postseason run. For the second postseason in a row, Winnipeg was eliminated in five games in the first round, this time at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche.

Arniel filled in for Bowness three times for family and health reasons over the past two seasons. Arniel was 15-7-3 over those stretches, including 10-5-2 this season.

Arniel played 11 seasons in the NHL with Winnipeg, Buffalo and Boston, finishing with 149 goals and 189 assists in 730 games. He was 45-60-18 as coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2010-12.

HURRICANES GM LEAVES

Don Waddell has stepped down as president and general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, ending a run that had him build a roster that reached the NHL playoffs for six straight years.

The team announced Waddell’s decision in a news release Friday, saying assistant general manager Eric Tulsky would work as interim GM until a permanent successor was found.

Waddell joined the franchise in July 2014 and oversaw business operations for the past 10 seasons. He was named GM in May 2018 when the Hurricanes missed the playoffs for the ninth straight year and played a key role in Carolina building a perennial playoff team, with at least one series win in all six postseasons.

Carolina lost to the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers in the second round this year, with Waddell and coach Rod Brind’Amour holding their season-ending news conference earlier this week. That came as Brind’Amour, who took over to guide Carolina’s climb, re-signed with the team in a multiyear deal.

“This morning, I spoke with (majority owner Tom Dundon) and informed him that I have come to the decision that now is the time for me to move to the next chapter of my career,” Waddell said in a statement.

“I have loved my experiences in the Triangle over the past 10 years, and together with a strong team, on and off the ice, we have accomplished many great victories. I am grateful for the support I have received from so many loyal Caniacs. This organization is in strong, capable hands and well-positioned for the future.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets are the only team with an active GM vacancy, and Waddell has been rumored to be among the candidates.

Waddell joined the Hurricanes as president in July 2014 and oversaw team business operations for the past 10 seasons. He previously worked as GM of the Atlanta Thrashers (1998-2010) and assistant general manager with the Detroit Red Wings (1997-98).

Tulsky has spent 10 seasons with the franchise, first as a consultant before holding roles such as hockey analyst, manager of hockey analytics and vide president of hockey management and strategy. He has worked as assistant GM since 2020, with duties including oversight of pro scouting and the team’s hockey information department, as well as assisting in player-contract negotiations and salary cap compliance.

The team said assistant general manager Darren Yorke will support Tulsky in handling managerial duties as well.