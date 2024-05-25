🔊 Listen to this

The Holy Redeemer volleyball team came up a set short of the District 2 Class 2A championship, falling to Blue Ridge in five sets on Thursday at Scranton High School.

The two teams traded set wins back and forth, with Blue Ridge winning the first set 25-17 before Redeemer tied the match with a 25-21 win in the second set.

Blue Ridge took the advantage with a 25-15 third set victory, only for the Royals to answer with a 25-15 win of their own in the fourth.

A closely-contested fifth and final set went to Blue Ridge by a 15-12 final, securing a third straight district championship and gaining a measure of revenge for the Raiders after suffering their only loss of the season to Holy Redeemer on May 6.

George Sabatini led Holy Redeemer with 19 kills, while Johnnathan Rocha had 16 kills and 12 blocks. Jack Wasiakowski had 36 assists for the Royals.

Delaware Valley 3, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

The Warriors repeated as District 2 Class 3A champs with a straight sets victory over Wilkes-Barre Area in the first match of the championship doubleheader at Scranton High School.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-14 and 25-16, all in favor of Delaware Valley. The Warriors will end the District 2 portion of the season unbeaten against District 2 opponents, including a previous win over Wilkes-Barre Area on April 16.

BOYS TENNIS

Sem bows out at state doubles

Friday’s first round of the PIAA Class 2A boys tennis doubles tournament saw the Wyoming Seminary duo of Bill Hall and Ansarali Atabayev knocked out in the first round.

Hall and Atabayev lost to District 12 champions Chris Ji and Levi Santa from Julia R. Masterman by a 7-6, 6-3 final score.

District 2’s Class 3A doubles champs, Will Arp and Domenic Peters from Abington Heights, were also eliminated in the first round, as was Class 2A singles champ Ethan Borick from Scranton Prep.

At Class 3A singles, Praneel Mallaiah was the lone District 2 champion to reach the quarterfinals. The Abington Heights junior defeated Viseth Meng from Cedar Crest High School in three sets, but was knocked out in the quarters by Brian Yi of Lower Merion.