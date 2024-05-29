🔊 Listen to this

MOOSIC — Rain once again played havoc with the District 2 baseball schedule as the District 2/4 Class 6A championship game Wednesday between Hazleton Area and Williamsport was postponed.

The decision was made about 75 minutes before the scheduled 6 p.m. start.

There will now be two full games and the completion of another Thursday at PNC Field.

At noon, Pittston Area and Selinsgrove will play in the D2/4-5A championship game. Hazleton Area vs. Williamsport will follow at 2:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., Holy Redeemer and Mid Valley will complete the D2-3A title game that was suspended because of rain Tuesday with Mid Valley leading 7-1 going to the fifth inning.

The D2-2A championship game was played Wednesday with Mountain View defeating Elk Lake 8-2.

All winners on Thursday will advance to the PIAA state tournament on Monday.

MMI Prep (A), Mountain View (2A) and Dallas (4A) have clinched spots in the state playoffs.