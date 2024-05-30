🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer center fielder Bella Boylan hangs on to the ball for an out in the seventh inning against Mid-Valley in the PIAA District 2 3A Championship.

Anne Carter hugs Grace Stetz-Madden in the dugout after she scored the go ahead run in the top of the eighth inning against Mid Valley.

Anne Carter was the starting pitcher against Mid Valley Wednesday afternoon at the University of Scranton’s Magis Field.

SCRANTON — Down to the last out, down to her last strike, Audrey Hasenzahl wasn’t fazed.

With Mid Valley down by two in extra innings on Wednesday, Hasenzahl launched a game-tying two-run triple to dead center, then came in to score the winning run two batters later as the Spartans beat Holy Redeemer 4-3 to win their fifth straight District 2 Class 3A softball title.

Mackenzie Adolfson did the honors for Mid Valley on the final play of the game, sneaking a soft groundball past Holy Redeemer pitcher Anne Carter to bring Hasenzahl home with the game-winning run.

“I thought they were going to walk me,” Adolfson said. “But they gave me another chance, and I did what I had to do.”

A clash of good pitching and good defense through seven innings, Redeemer and Mid Valley went to the eighth locked in a 1-1 tie.

The bats woke up a bit in extras, first for the Royals in the top half of the inning. With Grace Stetz-Madden standing on second base, Zoe Pecuch ripped a two-out double into the left-center gap to give Redeemer the lead.

Bella Boylan made it a 3-1 Royals lead one batter later, singling back up the middle to bring Pecuch around to score. Three of Holy Redeemer’s six total hits came in the eighth inning.

Trailing for the first time all afternoon, the Spartans found themselves with their backs against the wall. But as they’ve done a few times this season, they found a way out of the hole.

“I think it’s five or six times this year we’ve had a come-from-behind victory. … It didn’t feel so good in the bottom of the eighth, but the upperclassmen brought the girls together in the dugout,” Mid Valley coach Michael Piercy said. “They came out, got on base, got some key hits. … This was one of the most amazing wins I’ve been a part of.”

Abigail Mackey led off the inning with a base hit, but Carter got the next two batters to fly out. Chiara Zavislak extended the game with a base hit of her own, putting two runners aboard for Hasenzahl.

Hitless to that point in the game and facing a 2-2 count, Hasenzahl smoked one out to the wall in center, bringing both runners in to score and completely altering the complexion of the game.

“I thought it was going to be a high pop, I didn’t think it was that far,” Hasenzahl said. “I just took a deep breath and wanted to get on base.”

After a walk to Parker Bennett, Adolfson came up to close the door. Already with two hits on the day, she didn’t get all of the pitch she connected on — but enough to bring Hasenzahl home.

Adolfson had helped give Mid Valley a 1-0 lead way back in the third inning, reaching with the team’s first hit of the game and later scoring on a Jordan Carroll single to right field.

Holy Redeemer would strike back to tie the game in the top of the fourth. Katie Genovese reached on an error to start the inning, and came in to score with two outs after Royals cleanup hitter Abby Williams looped one over the second baseman’s head into right field.

Both teams had good scoring opportunities slip through their fingers in the middle innings, with Mid Valley getting two into scoring position in the fifth inning, and Redeemer getting runners to second and third in the sixth.

A great diving catch by Stetz-Madden at second base helped keep the game tied for Holy Redeemer, one of many examples of the Redeemer defense making all the plays necessary to stay in the game.

“Grace, through the entire season, made zero errors, and she had over 50 opportunities,” Redeemer coach Jerry Paulukonis said. “With the game on the line, we got a couple key hits, took the lead but just didn’t hold it.”

Though the Royals got a few of those key hits in extras, Mid Valley matched them — and will be heading to the state tournament as a result.

The Spartans will be taking on District 4 runner-up Loyalsock in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A softball tournament, starting on Monday.

District 2 Class 3A Champonship

Mid Valley 4, Holy Redeemer 3 (8 inn.)

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Genovese c`4`1`1`0

Pecuch 3b`4`1`1`1

Boylan cf`4`0`1`1

Williams ss`4`0`1`1

Gryboski 1b`3`0`0`0

Carter p`3`0`0`0

Hayden rf`3`0`0`0

Stetz-Madden 2b`3`1`1`0

Lombardi lf`3`0`1`0

Totals`31`3`6`3

Mid Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Mackey rf`4`1`2`0

Larson ss`3`0`0`0

Cortazar 3b`4`0`0`0

Zavislak cf`4`1`1`0

Hasenzahl 1b`4`1`1`2

Bennett 2b`3`0`0`0

Adolfson c`4`1`3`1

Pezanowski dp`3`0`1`0

Carroll lf`3`0`1`1

Totals`32`4`9`4

Holy Redeemer`000`100`02 — 3

Mid Valley`001`000`3 — 4

2B — Pecuch. 3B — Hasenzahl.

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (L)`7.2`9`4`4`2`3

Mid Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hazelton (W)`8`6`3`2`0`8