Racing horses, racing cars — I’ve come to the unfortunate conclusion that, when it comes to things racing against other things, I’m best off just staying away.

Not that I was off by a mile with last week’s picks: I needed Lando Norris to finish in the top two in Monaco — he came in fourth. I needed a top-five finish from Martin Truex Jr. in Sunday’s NASCAR race — he came in 12th.

But close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, my friends, and it certainly doesn’t mean a thing when it comes to sports betting.

So, after an empty week (my Western Conference Finals pick was also a loser), we need to regroup.

For me, that means getting back to baseball. I don’t have the exact numbers in front of me but I feel very confident that baseball is the sport I’m best at betting.

Luckily, I’ve got three plays for Friday’s MLB slate that I’m really honed in on. Let’s take a look.

Last Week: 0-3

YTD: 24-22

D-backs ML -108 vs. Mets

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

The Mets are very loudly melting down, and I’m happy to take any opportunity to get one of their opponents at odds this good.

If you’re a baseball person, you’ve surely noticed that the Mets have been blowing games in all kinds of horrific ways lately, with Wednesday’s 10-3 loss leading to one of their relievers throwing his glove into the crowd and getting DFA’ed for his troubles.

Friday, they play the second of a four-game set with the Diamondbacks, a team that’s been slightly underperforming, but a team that I am still very high on nonetheless.

The projected pitching matchup will send Arizona’s Jordan Montgomery to the mound against Luis Severino for the Mets.

Severino’s not been bad for New York, but he’s not really been able to string together quality starts in succession. He threw seven innings of one-run ball his last time out, so I’m betting he’ll disappoint when he gets the ball on Friday.

And if he doesn’t, the Mets bullpen has been such a problem that I’ll just need Jordan Montgomery not to get shelled. He’s had a middling start to the year but his ERA is starting to come down and he’s getting a good matchup here.

Royals ML +110 vs. Padres

Friday, 8:10 p.m.

I am going to continue hammering the Kansas City Royals until they give me a reason to stop, and Friday night’s tilt with the Padres is no exception.

Kansas City is at home for this one, where they’ve gone 21-8 so far to start the year. They’re projected to pitch Michael Wacha against Padres ace Dylan Cease.

Cease has been good overall this year but he’s been getting hit around a bit in his last couple starts. The strikeouts will always be there for him (he’s fifth in the MLB in strikeouts this year), but he can also let the walks pile up here and there.

The Royals offense has been so good at avoiding strikeouts, and just good all-around, so this might be a difficult matchup for Cease. He’ll have current MLB WAR leader Bobby Witt Jr. to contend with at the top of that lineup, with Salvador Perez and Maikel Garcia both swinging hot bats, as well.

As for Wacha, on the mound? He was maybe the one Royals starter that wasn’t pitching lights out to start the year, but the veteran hasn’t allowed more than two runs in his last four starts and is starting to get deeper into games.

I still don’t quite believe in the Padres since they’ve become this high-payroll, free agent haven type of team over the last couple seasons. They’ve improved, definitely, but I have no problem fading them as a road favorite here.

Rockies-Dodgers

OVER 8.5 runs -105

Friday, 10:10 p.m.

Dakota Hudson getting the ball for the Rockies, a pitcher who doesn’t strike anybody out, against this Dodgers lineup? That sounds like runs to me, folks.

The Mookie Betts/Shohei Ohtani/Freddie Freeman top of the order should be illegal, quite frankly, and that’s not including the rest of this loaded lineup.

But I’m not just solely taking the over here because of the Dodgers’ bats. It may not seem like it at a glance, but the Rockies are showing some signs of life recently.

Colorado is 5-5 in the last 10 games, and while they’re not finding their way out of the NL West basement any time soon, the Rox are doing enough to ensure that they, at the very least, won’t be in the mix for worst team in the MLB (White Sox have that locked up TIGHT).

They’re getting good production from the top of their order, with guys like Ryan McMahon, Elias Diaz and Ezequiel Tovar.

Walker Buehler gets the ball for the Dodgers in just his fourth start back from Tommy John surgery. It’s been up and down for him to start the year, so there’s a good chance the Rockies might be able to hang a few runs on him.

Even though it’s not a Coors Field game, I don’t think this total is high enough, and I’m hitting the over.