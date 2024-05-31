🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer’s Jack Hurst is safe stealing second in the fifth inning as Mid Valley’s Joey Romanosky applies the tag.

Mid Valley players celebrate their 11-1 win over Holy Redeemer in the District 2 Class 3A championship game. It was the first district baseball title for the program since 1985.

MOOSIC — Holy Redeemer had a six-run deficit and two days to ponder it when the Royals returned to PNC Field on Thursday.

They found no solution.

Instead, Mid Valley scored two runs in the fifth inning and two more in the sixth for an 11-1 victory in the District 2 Class 3A baseball championship game.

The game ended after the sixth inning, taking 39 minutes to complete, due to the 10-run rule.

Mid Valley (15-7) won its first district baseball title since 1985 and will play District 4 champion Mount Carmel (14-5) on Monday in the state tournament. Redeemer ended its season at 17-7.

“That’s what I heard,” Mid Valley coach Ryan Kropa said of the 39-year drought. “We were here in ’18 and it didn’t work our way. The guys have been working hard since last June, to be honest, and this is what our goal was.”

The game was suspended Thursday with Mid Valley ahead 7-1 entering the fifth inning after heavy rain began to fall. The game was delayed for 30 minutes in the third inning and the field was covered, although no rain fell.

“It was tough,” Redeemer coach Ryan Knowles said. “I did anything I could to get the guys rallied, anything possible. The first rain delay really messed up our momentum.

“We had a lot of momentum going in. Our pitcher (Cody Quaglia) was throwing really well. It just didn’t work in our favor.”

Kropa agreed that first rain delay changed the situation, allowing his team to regroup. The Spartans did so by scoring five runs in the third highlighted by a three-run, inside-the-park home run by Jake Brody. A diving attempt on low fly allowed the ball to roll to the wall.

An RBI single by Doug Pua and a sacrifice fly by Zach Angelo increased Mid Valley’s advantage to 7-1 in the top of the fourth before the game was suspended.

Redeemer’s situation didn’t improve Thursday when the game started 96 minutes late because of two games prior. The resumption was scheduled for 5 p.m.

A two-run single by Nicholas Mills pushed Mid Valley’s lead to 9-1 in the fifth. Four walks, including one with the bases loaded, and an error increase the lead to 11-1 in the sixth.

Aside from a walk in the fifth by Jack Hurst, Redeemer didn’t have any other base runners in the final two innings. The Royals’ only hit was a single by Alex Gordon in the first inning.

District 2 Class 3A Championship

Mid Valley 11, Holy Redeemer 1 (6 inn.)

Mid Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Balashaitis 2b`4`2`2`0

Yanoski 1b`3`1`2`1

Mills p`4`1`2`2

Pinto cr`0`0`0`0

Pua 3b`4`1`2`1

Angelo cf`3`2`2`2

Bondy dh`3`1`1`3

Cali c`0`0`0`0

Luksavage lf`3`0`0`0

Romanosky ph`1`1`0`0

Musewicz rf`3`0`0`0

Hernandez ss`3`1`1`0

Totals`29`11`12`10

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Quaglia p-ss`2`0`0`0

Kelsall cr-lf`0`1`0`0

Schultz lf-3b`2`0`0`0

Kopec cf`3`0`0`0

Gordon 1b`3`0`1`0

Stevenson c`3`0`0`0

McDermott rf`1`0`0`0

Hendrzak dh`2`0`0`0

Krakosky 2b`0`0`0`0

Mazzarella 3b-p`2`0`0`0

Hurst ss-2b`1`0`0`0

Totals`19`1`1`0

Mid Valley`005`222 – 11

Holy Redeemer`100`000 – 1

E – Mid Valley 2, Redeemer 3. DP — Mid Valley 1. LOB – Mid Valley 10, Redeemer 2. 2B – Mills, Yanoski. HR – Bondy. SB – Hurst.

Mid Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mills (W)`4`1`1`1`3`4

Hernandez`2`0`0`0`1`3

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Quaglia (L)`3`6`5`4`0`4

Mazzarella`3`6`6`4`5`2

HBP – Musewicz (by Quaglia)