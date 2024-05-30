🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Seminary’s Luke Lilledahl has been selected as the winner of this year’s Junior Hodge Trophy, the school announced on its athletics Facebook page Thursday.

The Junior Hodge Trophy, which is presented annually by Win Magazine, goes to the nation’s top prep wrestler. The award is named for Dan Hodge, a three-time NCAA champion at Oklahoma, whose name is also on the trophy awarded annually to the top collegiate wrestler.

Hodge, a senior and a Penn State commit, finished the season 22-0 and won state and national titles at 126 pounds.

He finished his three-year career at Wyoming Seminary with a 68-3 record and two state and two national titles, according to pa-wrestling.com.