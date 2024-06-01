🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 1-0 to the Toledo Mud Hens on Friday night. It was a pitcher’s duel that took the game scoreless into the eighth inning, but the Mud Hens’ one-run proved to be enough in a tight game.

The RailRiders called up Josh Maciejewski from Double-A Somerset to make a spot start. The lefty impressed with four shutout innings, allowing just two hits and a pair of walks. He struck out three.

Art Warren took over and worked two shutout frames to keep the scoreless game.

Toledo starter Lael Lockhart went 5.1 quiet frames. He let up just three hits and a walk, while striking out seven. Major League rehabber Shelby Miller finished the sixth, stranding a runner aboard.

Duane Underwood Jr. made his first appearance off the Injured List. He had a clean frame on just a dozen pitches keeping it a 0-0 ballgame.

In the eighth inning, the Mud Hens found their offense against Clayton Andrews. Andrew Navigato led off with an infield single down the third base line. Parker Meadows followed with a double to right center to score Navigato. The RailRiders got the relay throw in, but it was not in time.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had a runner aboard in eight out of nine innings but could not plate a run in the loss.

The RailRiders will continue their series against the Mud Hens Saturday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.