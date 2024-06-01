🔊 Listen to this

It was a successful start to the Division III College World Series for Misericordia, as a bases-loaded hit by pitch put the Cougars ahead for good in a 6-3 win over Pomona-Pitzer in the opening round on Friday in Eastlake, Ohio.

The Cougars made headlines last season for their uncanny ability to get hit by pitches, and the HBP came in handy on Friday as Misericordia pulled away from Pomona-Pitzer.

With the Cougars trailing 3-2 heading to the top of the sixth inning, a base hit by Jason Sanfilippo brought home Joe Comins to score and tied the game 3-3.

Two batters later, with two outs and the bases loaded, Misericordia leadoff man Garrett McIlhenney wore a pitch on the left arm, bringing the go-ahead run across to score.

McIlhenney got the Cougars going early in the same way, leading off the game with a HBP and a straight steal of second. The steal brought him into scoring position, and he scored easily after Brett Bollinger ripped a double down the left-field line to score the first run of the game.

Misericordia made it a 2-0 lead in the fourth on a Brooks Kanwisher double, but Pomona-Pitzer would briefly take the lead with a three-run fifth inning, the only damage done against Misericordia starting pitcher Joe Valenti.

Valenti gutted through the fifth and completed six full innings for the Cougars, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits to earn the win.

Pittston native and Scranton Prep graduate Matt Lanzendorfer was excellent in relief, throwing three scoreless inning and striking out four to close the door on Pomona-Pitzer.

Misericordia added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth, with Bollinger driving in his second run of the day on his third hit, a liner back up the middle. He later scored after a throwing error by the Pomona third baseman on a ground ball that would have been the third out of the inning.

The Cougars will next play at 1:15 p.m. Saturday against reigning World Series champion Lynchburg, which opened play Friday with a 7-2 win over top-seeded Endicott.