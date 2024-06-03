🔊 Listen to this

The Misericordia University baseball team advanced to the Bracket 1 championship at the D-III World Series with a 12-4 win over top-seeded Endicott on Sunday in Eastlake, Ohio.

Steve Rinda struck out seven over six innings to earn the win as the Cougars improved to 40-10 and tied the school record for wins in a season.

Owen Cordner had three hits and two RBI and Garrett McIlhenney, Connor Maryniak and Jason Sanfilippo all had two hits and multiple RBI.

The Cougars never trailed after taking a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. With one out, Jack Regenye singled through the right side. He moved to second when Maryniak reached on a two-out throwing error. Joe Comins drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases and Sanfilippo was hit on the first pitch to force in a run.

MU extended its lead with three two-out runs in the third and broke the game open with a five-run fifth. Bollinger drew a walk to start the third inning and later scored on Sanfilippo’s two-out single through the right side. Andrew Van Horn doubled to center to make it 3-0 and Gabe Bunn and Cordner followed with back-to-back infield singles to give MU a 4-0 lead.

Sanfilippo singled through the left side to open the fifth and moved to second when Van Horn reached via HBP. Cordner singled through the right side to make it 5-1. He stole second and came around when McIlhenney’s bunt single was mishandled as the Cougars took a 7-1 lead. After a pitching change, Regenye and Bollinger walked on eight straight pitches and singled up the middle to make it 9-1.

Misericordia tacked on three insurance runs in the eighth. Ethan Elmes reached on a one-out, pinch-hit single and moved to third on a stolen base and a wild pitch before coming home when Cordner reached on an error.

McIlhenney followed with a two-run homer to right to give the Cougars a 12-4 lead.

Misericordia will face Lynchburg at 10 a.m. on Monday for a chance to advance to the championship series.