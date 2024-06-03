🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 7-2 to the Toledo Mud Hens on Sunday at Fifth Third Field.

Toledo took four out of six in the series; the only set between the New York Yankees and Detriot Tigers’ top affiliates this season.

The RailRiders jumped on Mud Hens starter Matt Manning in the top of the first. Brandon Lockridge led off the game with a triple and scored on a sac fly from Jorbit Vivas for a 1-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre edge. Toledo evened the tally in the third when a Ryan Vilade single off SWB starter Edgar Barclay brought in Andrew Navigato.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre regained the lead in the top of the fourth. With runners on the corners, Oscar Gonzalez reached on an infield single, allowing T.J. Rumfield to score for a 2-1 advantage. The Mud Hens countered and took the lead in the bottom of the inning, sending eight batters to the plate. After Justice Bigbie singled in Keston Huria to tie the game at two, Navigato hit a two-run homer to left to give Toledo the lead at 4-2.

Toledo added three runs in the sixth on a sac fly from Vilade and a two-run double by Jace Jung to extend the lead to 7-2.

The RailRiders left a pair of runners on in the eighth inning but couldn’t garner any additional run support against the Mud Hens bullpen.

Barclay (L, 3-4) took the loss for the RailRiders, surrendering the first four runs on eight hits over five innings, striking out five and walking two. Manning (W, 2-0) earned the win, allowing the two runs on five hits over five innings with six strikeouts. Four Toledo relievers limited Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to two hits over the final four innings.

Lockridge and Taylor Trammell had two hits apiece for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, though Lockridge was lifted in the third inning after an apparent injury.

The RailRiders return to PNC Field on June 4 to open a six-game set against the Norfolk Tides. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. on a TurnUp Tuesday with $5 lawn or bleacher seats plus $2 16 oz. Coors Light cans until the middle of the eighth inning. First pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. Purchase tickets or get more promotional information at www.swbrailriders.com.