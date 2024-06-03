🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced Monday that the team has signed forwards Gabe Klassen, Atley Calvert and Jack Beck to American Hockey League contracts.

Both Klassen and Calvert signed two-year deals that run through the 2025-26 season. Beck’s contract is a one-year pact for the 2024-25 campaign.

Klassen served as captain of the Portland Winterhawks in both of the last two seasons, and he eclipsed 30 goals in each of his last three seasons. Klassen led the Winterhawks with 109 points (35G-71A) this past year, which ranked seventh in the Western Hockey League. The 20-year-old’s 71 assists also tied for fourth in the league.

A product of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Klassen racked up 118 goals and 147 assists for 265 points in 248 career WHL games.

Calvert, 20, also proved to be an offensive catalyst in the WHL, procuring 47 goals and 95 points in 68 games for the Moose Jaw Warriors this season. That was good enough for second on the team in both categories. The Moose Jaw native added an additional 20 points (8G-12A) in 20 playoff games for the Warriors en route to winning the WHL Championship this year.

Calvert earned 105 goals and 115 assists for 220 career points in 237 games across five WHL seasons.

Beck played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, splitting time between the Ottawa 67’s and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Beck topped the Greyhounds in goals (27), assists (58A) and points (85) this past year.

The 21-year-old who hails from Richmond Hill, Ontario was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the sixth round (168th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. In 204 OHL games, Beck had 201 points (68G-133A). He also produced over a point-per-game pace in the playoffs, collecting 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in 19 career postseason games.

