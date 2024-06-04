🔊 Listen to this

The PIAA has set the times and sites for Thursday’s state quarterfinal games involving one softball and three baseball teams from the Wyoming Valley Conference.

In softball, District 2 champion Pittston Area (19-1) will play District 3 third seed Mechanicsburg (21-6) at noon in a Class 5A game at Patriots Park in Allentown.

There will be a baseball doubleheader at DeSales University in Center Valley. At noon, District 2 champion Hazleton Area (20-4) will face District 1 fifth seed Neshaminy (21-3) in a Class 6A game. In a Class 4A game, District 2 champion Dallas (20-4) plays District 1 champion Holy Ghost Prep (13-8) at 3:30 p.m.

In Class A baseball, District 2 champion MMI Prep (13-8) plays District 1 champion Faith Christian (20-0) at 3 p.m. at Walter Stump Stadium in Pine Grove.

Tickets are $8 each — plus, of course, a processing fee — and available only at piaa.org by clicking on the link in each sport’s bracket.