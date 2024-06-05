🔊 Listen to this

The Holy Redeemer volleyball team got its state tournament run started on the right foot, hitting the road and taking down Southern Lehigh in four sets in the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A boys volleyball tournament on Tuesday.

After dropping the opening set 25-21 to the District 11 champs, the Royals came roaring back to win the next three sets. Those set scores were 25-23, 25-23 and 25-17 in favor of Holy Redeemer.

Joshua Rocha led the way with 31 kills for the Royals, adding three blocks, two assists, four digs and 12 service points.

George Sabatini (19 kills, 2 digs), Johnnathan Rocha (9 kills, 9 blocks), Jack Wasiakowski (53 assists, 11 digs, 8 service points) and Mark Atherton (15 digs, 11 points) all helped secure the victory.

The Royals will head to Saturday’s state quarterfinals, where District 3’s Manheim Central awaits them. Manheim was the runner-up in District 3, and are ranked second in the state among 2A schools by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association, only behind District 3 champion Exeter Township.

Manheim Central defeated Lansdale Catholic in straight sets on Tuesday to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

BOYS LACROSSE

Marple Newtown 16, Crestwood 3

Crestwood’s tournament was brought to an early end by the defending state champs, bowing out to District 1’s Marple Newtown in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A boys lacrosse playoffs.

Marple Newtown’s relentless pressure with their attack was too much for the Comets, who fell behind 6-0 after the first quarter and 10-1 at the half.

Crestwood ends their season with a record of 16-6, and a runner-up finish in District 2. Marple Newtown will play District 11 champ Allentown Central Catholic in the quarterfinals on Saturday.