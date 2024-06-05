🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped their series opener to the Norfolk Tides 4-2 on Tuesday night at PNC Field. New York Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez started in center field and played error-free baseball in his first MLB rehab game with the RailRiders.

The Tides led off the game with a two-run first inning. No. 1 Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday took the game’s first pitch for a double to right field. Heston Kjerstad followed with an infield single and Billy Cook drove in Holliday with a base hit to give the Tides a 1-0 advantage. Nick Maton added an RBI single to make it 2-0 Norfolk.

RailRiders’ starting pitcher Tanner Tully settled down in the top of the second retiring the side and striking out Holliday to end the inning.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board in the bottom of the third. Kevin Smith hit a 361-foot solo shot to left field for the RailRiders’ first hit and first run of the game to make it a one-run contest.

Norfolk got it right back in the top of the fourth. Maton and Blake Hunt led off a pair of singles and Hudson Haskin scored Maton on a groundout to up the score 3-1 Norfolk.

The RailRiders answered in the bottom of the frame. With two outs, Carlos Narvaez walked and T.J. Rumfield took a change up the other way for a double. Oscar Gonzalez’s RBI single to left field scored Narvaez, making it 3-2.

The Tides made it a two-run lead in the top of the sixth. After back-to-back strikeouts, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre reliever Art Warren surrendered a solo homer to Hunt, putting Norfolk up 4-2.

Tully (L, 1-4) pitched 5.0 innings, allowing three runs on seven hits and four strikeouts. Brandon Young (W,1 -0) tossed 6.0 innings, giving up two runs on four hits. Bryan Baker (S, 5) closed the door for Norfolk.

Domínguez went 0-3 at the plate with a pair of groundouts and a flyout. He played five innings in center field.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues the series with Norfolk on Wednesday night. The RailRiders will send Yoendrys Gomez against Norfolk’s Tucker Davidson. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.