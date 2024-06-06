🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders entered Wednesday on a season-worst four-game losing streak and then watched an early five-run lead evaporate.

So they turned to a hitter who hadn’t been around for any of those losses over the past week.

Just recalled from Double-A Somerset, Ben Rice homered in his Triple-A debut, blasting a tiebreaking solo shot in the seventh inning to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 7-6 win over Norfolk on Wednesday at PNC Field.

Rice also drove in a run in his first Triple-A at-bat with an RBI single in the first, sparking a five-run outburst that included a three-run double by Taylor Trammel and a base hit by Greg Allen that brought home another run.

The teams traded runs in the third — Jeter Downs added an RBI single — before the Tides rallied to tie the game with two in the fifth and three more in the sixth.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Rice launched an 0-1 pitch over the fence in right to put the RailRiders back on top for good.

Ron Marinaccio got into a jam in the ninth with a pair of walks, but he escaped without any damage to earn the save. Fellow reliever Anthony Misiewicz got the win as both went two innings.

Jasson Dominguez opened the game with a double, going 1-for-4 in his rehab assignment.