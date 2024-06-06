🔊 Listen to this

The Misericordia baseball team has a shot to make history for the university on Thursday.

And, if the Cougars need it, they’ll have a second crack at it later in the day.

One more win will bring home the school’s first national championship as the Cougars hold a 1-0 lead over Wisconsin-Whitewater in the best-of-three Division III Championship Series.

Game 2 is set for 11 a.m. Thursday in Eastlake, Ohio. If the Warhawks win, the teams will play a decisive third game set for approximately 2:15 p.m.

Misericordia won a slugfest in the championship opener on Tuesday night, holding off a rally for a 12-9 victory. The Cougars are now 43-10 on the season and have lost just once in their last 17 games.

After winning the MAC Freedom title in May, the Cougars swept through their Regional bracket that they hosted on campus in Dallas. Two wins on the road at Christopher Newport in the Super Regional series clinched a second straight trip to the Division III World Series.

The Cougars went to Ohio as the No. 5 seed in the eight-team field. They opened with a 6-3 win over Pomona-Pitzer on Friday before having their win streak snapped with a 6-2 loss to Lynchburg on Saturday to put the season in jeopardy.

Misericordia responded by beating No. 1 Endicott 12-4 on Sunday before recording two wins over Lynchburg on Monday by scores of 3-2 and 5-1 to knock out the defending national champ.

Wisconsin-Whitewater followed the same path at the World Series, beating Randolph-Macon 11-3 in the opener before falling into the elimination bracket with a 2-0 loss to Salve Regina.

The Warhawks outlasted Birmingham-Southern 11-10 before beating Salve Regina 7-4 and 5-2 on Monday to advance to the championship.

The teams were supposed to have Tuesday off before playing Game 1 on Wednesday, but the weather forecast for Wednesday altered the schedule, and the series began a day early.

COUGARS HIRE NEW COACH

Misericordia announced on Wednesday the hiring of Colleen Stengel as the Cougars’ new head women’s volleyball coach.

Stengel comes to Misericordia from Cortland University, where she spent the last six seasons as an assistant and associate head coach, winning three State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) championships and making three appearances in the NCAA Div. III tournament.

“It is my pleasure to introduce Colleen Stengel as the head coach of our women’s volleyball program,” Misericordia athletic director Chuck Edkins said in a release. “Her passion and knowledge of the game will be a tremendous asset to our program and will provide our student-athletes with a first-class experience.”

Stengel and the rest of the Cortland staff were named the SUNYAC Coaching Staff of the Year the past three seasons, over which the Red Dragons went 27-0 in league competition.

She graduated from Arcadia, where she helped lead the women’s volleyball team to their first-ever MAC Commonwealth Tournament berth in her senior season.

Stengel takes over a Misericordia program that went 17-17 last season and made a fifth straight appearance in the MAC Freedom Tournament.

“I am excited about the opportunity to be a head coach, especially with a program that has a long winning tradition,” Stengel said. “I am very familiar with the history and success of the MU program and I look forward to building on that success.”