The RailRiders had already scored five runs during their late rally. But it wasn’t over yet.

Still down by one in the bottom of the ninth and facing a former teammate on the mound, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre completed the comeback, tying the game before Greg Allen launched a walk-off, three-run homer to beat Norfolk 10-7 on Saturday at PNC Field.

Trailing 7-1 in the seventh inning, the RailRiders got two back in the home half of the frame, added three more in the eighth and then finished it off with a four-spot in the ninth to stun the Tides.

Allen delivered the clincher, getting a hold of a 1-2 pitch from former RailRiders reliever Matt Krook and sending it over the fence in left center for the win.

Norfolk was clinging to a 7-6 lead in the ninth when a leadoff walk and a wild pitch set up Taylor Trammell’s game-tying RBI double. Krook recovered for two outs but issued another walk before Allen ended the game.

Elijah Dunham and Oswald Peraza got the rally started with matching RBI singles in the seventh. An error brought home another run in the eighth before Allen drove in one with a single and a third scored on a strikeout on a wild pitch.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre actually led 1-0 in the first on Jasson Dominguez’s home run, his first on his rehab assignment with the team.

Norfolk answered with a homer in the third and two more in the fifth that made it 5-1. The Tides tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh.

Cody Morris got the win, throwing two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth. Allen, Dominguez and T.J. Rumfeld all had two hits apiece.