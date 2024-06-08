🔊 Listen to this

LONDON — Bryce Harper celebrated with a soccer slide after his tying home run, Ranger Suárez became the season’s first 10-game winner and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 7-2 on Saturday in the opener of Major League Baseball’s third London Series.

After Harper sparked the four-run sixth, Whit Merrifield hit a three-run homer for the major league-best Phillies (45-19), who have won four in a row and seven of eight. Harper was a triple shy of the cycle.

Nick Castellanos added an eighth-inning homer and watched from the batter’s box until he know it was inside the left-field foul pole at London Stadium, home of the Premier League club West Ham.

Suarez (10-1) allowed two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings for the Phillies, who played their first game outside North America.

Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson got his 200th regular-season win.

PIRATES 4, TWINS 0

PITTSBURGH — Rowdy Tellez homered and drove in three runs and six Pittsburgh relievers kept Minnesota in check.

Tellez, who has been frequently booed at home of late while in the throes of a season-long funk, turned on a changeup from Simeon Woods Richardson (2-1) and dropped it just over the center-field wall with one out in the seventh for his first homer since March 31.

ORIOLES 5, RAYS 0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kyle Bradish went six innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter, Gunnar Henderson drove in three runs with his 20th homer of the season, and Baltimore beat Tampa Bay.

After allowing Yandy Díaz’s infield single down the third base line leading off the first, Bradish retired 18 in a row. The Rays did not hit a ball out of the infield against Bradish (2-0), who struck out nine.

NATIONALS 7, BRAVES 3

WASHINGTON — Nick Senzel homered for the first time in nearly six weeks and drove in three runs, Eddie Rosario had three RBIs against his former team and Washington defeated Atlanta.

Washington won consecutive games for the first time since May 29-30, when it also beat the Braves on back-to-back days. The Nationals are 5-2 against Atlanta this season.

WHITE SOX 6, RED SOX 1

CHICAGO — Gavin Sheets hit his first career grand slam, and Chicago won its second straight after a franchise-record 14-game losing streak, beating Boston.

Sheets capped a five-run fifth with his seventh homer of the season, a 399-foot drive to right off Brayan Bello that gave Chicago a 5-1 lead.

REDS 4, CUBS 3

CINCINNATI — TJ Friedl homered and drove in three runs, Andrew Abbott pitched five effective innings and Cincinnati won its seventh straight, beating Chicago.

The Cubs put runners on first and third with one out in the ninth, but Justin Wilson induced a foul pop by Ian Happ and a grounder by Mike Tauchman for his first save.

BREWERS 5, TIGERS 4

DETROIT — Jackson Chourio hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning and Milwaukee beat Detroit.

Christian Yelich had two hits and drove in two runs, while Brice Turang reached base three times and scored twice.

ROCKIES 6, CARDINALS 5

ST. LOUIS — Ezequiel Tovar homered twice and added two singles while driving in four runs to spark Colorado to a victory over St. Louis.

It was Tovar’s second multihomer game of the season for Colorado. Charlie Blackmon added three hits and a run scored.

GIANTS 3, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas — Heliot Ramos drove in all the runs to put San Francisco ahead to stay with his two-run homer in a victory over Texas.

The Giants, who won three World Series titles with Bruce Bochy from 2010-14, have taken the first two games for a series victory against their former manager, who came out of a three-year retirement and led Texas to its first championship last season.

ROYALS 8, MARINERS 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Vinnie Pasquantino hit a tiebreaking two-run double during Kansas City’s three-run fifth inning to beat Seattle.

Kyle Isbel had three RBIs for Kansas City, and Adam Frazier had two hits and scored two runs. The Royals earned their third consecutive win.

BLUE JAYS 7, ATHLETICS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Gausman pitched the first shutout of his 12-year career, a five-hitter, and Toronto beat Oakland.

A two-time All-Star who had never thrown a nine-inning complete game in the majors, the 33-year-old Gausman matched his season high of 10 strikeouts and walked one. The right-hander threw 109 pitches, his fourth time this season topping the century mark.