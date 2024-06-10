🔊 Listen to this

John Olzsewski and Frank Kacvinsky combined to win the McCarthy Tournament on Sunday at the Wyoming Valley Country Club in Hanover Township.

The shootout champs was the team of Bob Selig and Gary Olsen. Mark Jarolen and Dan Kovalski were runners-up.

Results

Championship Flight: Finals: J. Oszewski-F. Kacvinsky def. F. Schiel Jr.-E Plisko; Semifinals: J. Oszewski-F. Kacvinsky def. T. Biscotti-T. Biscotti Jr., F. Schiel Jr.-E Plisko def. A Brunn-M. Lynch.

Championship Consolation – Sunday: 1. J. Lewis – B. Shoemaker, 67; 2. J. Wiescarger-E. Weiscarger, 67.

First flight: 1. Mark Jarolen-Dan Kovalski, 2. Drew Mamry-Brian Kerstetter, 3. Tim Lambert-Dan Horn.

Second flight: 1. Rob Pilgert-Rick Berry, 2. Nick Gill-Rob Anders, 3. Matt Martin-ALex Martin.

Third flight: 1. Ed Brady-Neal Bukeavich, 2. Dave Stashik-Alex Stashik, 3. John Leighton-Dominic Franco.

Fourth flight: 1. Todd Norton-Alec Norton, 2. Rick Osick-Rick Osick Jr, 3. Mike Duda-Lee Duda.

Fifth flight: 1. Chad Rado-Pete Olszewski, 2. Jim Lavan-Dan Szatkowski, 3. Dave Grega-Corey Gilroy

Sixth flight: 1. Dennis Monk-Brian Drust, 2. Steve Skammer-Jack Ellis, 3. Randy Catalanotte-Keith Kopec

Seventh flight: 1. Matt Himlin-Justin Pekarovsky, 2. Brent Makarczyk-Gary Orlando, 3. Dave Lewis-Eric Richardson.

Eighth flight: 1. John Parsons-Mike Parsons, 2. Matt Wotherspoon-Matt Wotherspoon, 3. Jim Mileski-Jim Williams.

Ninth flight: 1. Ted Patton-Scottie Henry, 2. Brian Flaherty-Cal Lisman, 3. Russ Singer-Jake Sholtis.

10th flight: 1. Christian Chwiej-Tom Gorman, 2. Jack Bonczewski-Bob Roberts, 3. John Pekarovsky Sr.-John Pekarovsky Jr.

11th flight: 1. Neil Horn-Pat McGlynn, 2. Steve Safka-Bob Shoemaker Sr., 3. Ken Ralston-Mike Wilk.

12th flight: 1. Mike Nicotera-Scott Maxwell, 2. John McCarthy III-Brian Leighton Jr., 3. Tony Modrovsky-Andy Nealon.

13th flight: 1. Jaron George-Ryan Schrode, 2. Tony Genoble-Len Lulis, 3. Paul Murphy-Herb Pearson.

14th flight: 1. Tom Leighton-Tom Leighton Jr., 2. Jim Bobeck-Lou Mangino, 3. Joe Perugino-Fred Lombard0.

15. flight: 1. Bob Selig-Gary Olsen, 2. George Potsk0-Mike Dingman, 3. Ray Joseph Jr.-Ray Joseph III

Closest to the pin: Friday: No. 5 Mike Wilk, 3-8; No. 7. Tom Biscotti, 5-1; N0. 13: Kevin Keyes, 3-4; No. 15: Paul Muphyy, 1-8. Saturday: No. 5 Tom Gorman, 3; No. 7 Jack Ellis, 8-4; No. 13 Tony Genoble, 4-11; No. 15 Drew Mamary, 6-11. Sunday: No. 5 Floyd Bowen, 2-5; No. 7 Ted Patton, 1-7; No. 13 Alex Martin, 4-11; No. 15, Tom Zabresky, 10-4.