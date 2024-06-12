🔊 Listen to this

For the fourth straight game, the RailRiders finished with at least 10 runs.

This time, they only needed one of them.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won its fourth in a row Tuesday, opening a series in Rochester with a dominant 10-0 win over the Red Wings.

The offense pounded out 16 hits highlighted by an Oswald Peraza grand slam while four RailRiders pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won three straight over Norfolk to close out last week, outlasting the Tides in the last two games 10-7 and 12-11.

On Tuesday, Jasson Dominguez drove in a run in the top of the first on a fielder’s choice groundout, and the pitchers made it stand up.

Starter Yoendrys Gomez went 5.1 innings, allowing just one hit and three walks while striking out five for the win. Duane Underwood Jr., Art Warren and Phil Bickford polished off the shutout.

They got plenty of support with Peraza’s first home run of the season driving in four runs in the second inning.

The RailRiders tacked on four more in the fifth thanks to RBI singles by T.J. Rumfield, Oscar Gonzalez, Taylor Trammell and Jeter Downs. Rumfield capped things off with a solo shot in the seventh to finish 4-for-5 on the night.

Peraza had three hits while Ben Rice, Trammell and Downs all came up with two apiece. Eight of the nine RailRiders in the lineup recorded a hit.