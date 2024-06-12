🔊 Listen to this

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Leon Draisaitl is eligible to play for Edmonton in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Thursday night after avoiding a possible suspension. Time will tell on two other key players in the series.

Florida captain Aleksander Barkov’s status is the biggest question after leaving the Panthers’ Game 2 victory following a hit to the head from Draisaitl, who will not have a disciplinary hearing. The Oilers are not sure if top-four defenseman Darnell Nurse can play after being injured Monday.

“They’re a big part of our team,” coach Kris Knoblauch said Tuesday of Draisaitl and Nurse. “Big part of the team is quite an understatement, taking either one of those two out. But whatever happens, we’ll assess it and I’m anticipating having the same amount of players available as we did for Game 1 and 2.”

Draisaitl, held without a point so far this series, will be one of them after the league decided the hit did not warrant supplemental discipline. The only off-ice punishment coming out of Game 2 was a $2,214 slashing fine — the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement — for Edmonton’s Sam Carrick, who speared Florida’s Dmitry Kulikov in the third period.

Barkov grabbed at his jaw after the high hit from Draisaitl midway through the third, left the ice and did not return. The Finn who won the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward and is among the candidates to be playoff MVP, went to the Panthers’ practice rink and “wasn’t worse,” according to coach Paul Maurice.

“That’s a really good thing,” Maurice said. “The real assessment will be (Wednesday), but if he continues to progress, we should be in good shape.”

Maurice said Barkov passed a needed evaluation Tuesday, without fully confirming that means the 28-year-old avoided a concussion and the protocol absence that comes with it. He wanted nothing to do with more discussion about the play itself.

“We aren’t dealing with that anymore,” Maurice said. “Part of that is the mental discipline to leave the game where it is regardless of the result. It’s done for me. It’s all done.”

What’s still left to determine for the Oilers is whether Nurse will play after missing the vast majority of Game 2 following a hit to the right side from Evan Rodrigues in the first period. Nurse skated just three shifts the rest of the way.

Knoblauch had not met with the medical staff to discuss Nurse before boarding the team’s plane for the flight from South Florida back to Alberta. If Nurse is unable to go, Edmonton could go back to Cody Ceci after scratching him in Game 2.

LONG TRIP BACK

As the Oilers boarded their flight back to Alberta on Tuesday, the Panthers remained at home.

They’ll fly out of South Florida on Wednesday, which gives them an extra day’s rest before a six-plus hour flight 2,543 miles to the other side of the continent.

It helps that the NHL scheduled two days between Games 2 and 3, given this is the furthest distance between two teams in a final in NHL history.

“Just the function of the length of the flight and the travel I think it’s very smart that there’s two days off,” said Panthers coach Paul Maurice. “It makes it fair, and at the end of the day that’s surely what this should be. Both teams work so hard to get here, it should be a really even playing field with no real disadvantage in the logistics of how the series is run. So, there shouldn’t be two days for one team, but only one day for the other when they come back. This is right, it’s the way it should be.”

There’s plenty that the Panthers plan to do to keep themselves occupied on the way over: Sleep. Card games. Television. More sleep.

“I play poker,” said Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk, who entered the league after being drafted with the sixth pick in 2016 by Canada’s Calgary Flames, who play nearly 200 miles south of Edmonton.

“I don’t know if I can play poker for six hours, to be honest. I’ll probably do poker, little bit of a fake nap, walk around, back to playing poker. It is a long flight. You only do it a couple times a year, so that part is going to be a little different this series, definitely.”

When they arrive in Canada, the Panthers will have momentum on their side thanks to the stellar performance of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and a lockdown defense.

And the odds are in their favor.

Teams that hold a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final are 49-5 all time. The likelihood of winning it all increases to .964% for teams that go up three games to none.

0 FOR POWER PLAY

Edmonton’s power play, which converted at a postseason-best 37%, is 0 for 7 through two games of the final. Asked Tuesday what more needs to happen, Knoblauch said, “Put the puck in the net.”

“We hit three goalposts,” Knoblauch said before flying home. “If those are a quarter of an inch to the inside, we’re probably talking about how our power play saved us and came through crucially. I’m not sure how much more we can do. Just sharpen up our shooting and be a little more accurate, I guess.”

The extra day gives the Oilers a chance to regroup in every facet, and they’ll be on the ice in Edmonton roughly when the Panthers are flying.

“We’ll have practice day tomorrow to work on those things,” Knoblauch said. “There will be a lot of conversations with the coaching staff, management to understand what they see and anything we can improve on.”