Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is looking for his first win against his former team in 13 tries on Wednesday.

DALLAS — Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t played a game in Dallas since the Mavericks traded him nearly 2 1/2 years ago, and now it is uncertain if he will play there in Game 3 of the NBA Finals for the Boston Celtics.

Porzingis has a rare tendon injury in his lower left leg, which occurred in the third quarter of Boston’s 105-98 victory for a 2-0 series lead. The team said Tuesday that he was day-to-day, and Porzingis said he will do everything he can to play Wednesday night.

Asked if it was a pain-tolerance issue or if he could do more damage, Porzingis said he didn’t know the specifics.

“That’s something I’ll leave in the medical staff’s hands to determine whether I can go or not,” he said. “Nothing is going to stop me unless I’m told I’m not to, or not allowed to play. That’s the only reason I would not be out there.”

The 7-foot-2 Latvian center has a tear in tissue that holds tendons in place. The Celtics said it was unrelated to the right calf strain that sidelined him for 10 consecutive playoff games before he returned last Thursday for the start of the NBA Finals.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla described it as a “serious injury” and said that the team wouldn’t put Porzingis in any bad situations.

“We’ve taken the decision to play out of his hands because the importance of him,” Mazzulla said. “He’s going to do everything he can to play. We’re going to leave it up to our medical team. That’s really it.”

Porzingis was wearing slides instead of sneakers when he spoke with reporters before practice. He walked with a slight limp and had a black sleeve covering his lower left leg on the off day.

Without elaborating, he said he was having treatment all day and doing whatever the medical staff told him. He wasn’t on the court for the open portion of practice.

“I can’t trick them into allowing me to play,” he said.

Porzingis said he felt something after bumping knees Sunday night with Dallas center Dereck Lively II but kept playing. He left the game in the final minute of the third quarter and played only about 3 1/2 minutes in the fourth.

After the game, Porzingis downplayed any injury concern, saying he was optimistic and would “die out there if we need.”

On Tuesday, he said, “I’m living by those words. … I mean I hope not, but if it comes to that to win, I guess.”

In his return during Game 1, his first career game beyond the first round, Porzingis jump-started the Celtics with 11 points and two blocks in the first quarter of the 107-89 win while finishing with 20 points, three blocks and six rebounds. He scored 12 points in 23 minutes of Game 2.

“We’re just so much of a better team when we have him. 7-4 unicorn, right? He’s as talented as they come,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said. “Yes, we’ve had success and found ways to win without him. Obviously, we’re better when he’s on the team, when he’s out there playing with us.”

The 28-year-old Porzingis was the fourth overall pick by the New York Knicks in 2015, and was an All-Star before a torn ACL forced him to miss all of 2018-19. They traded him to Dallas in January 2019, a deal involving seven players and two first-round draft picks.

Dallas traded Porzingis to Washington on Feb. 10, 2022, and the Wizards sent him to Boston in a three-team trade last summer.

When the Wizards played at Dallas in January 2023, Porzingis was inactive after playing in 12 of their previous 13 games. He also didn’t play for the Celtics this past January, when they visited American Airlines Center the night after he had 32 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots in Houston.

“The first time I came back, I was not playing that game, I was with Washington, and I had a warm welcome here. They even did a tribute video, which was very unexpected for me, but that was very nice,” Porzingis said. “I think the organization, the people on the inside appreciated my time here, and that was very nice. … No bad feeling about this place. I love this city, love the fans, and it just didn’t work out.”

IRVING’S DROUGHT

The last 12 games where Kyrie Irving has played against the Celtics have all ended with the same outcome.

His team lost.

It’s a streak that Irving and the Mavericks would desperately like to see end Wednesday night.

“First thing of that is just accepting that I haven’t played well or up to my standards, as well as I would have liked,” Irving said. “Being back in Boston, there’s such a level of desire that I have inside of me to play well. Wanted to be there for my teammates. As a competitor, it’s frustrating. But I don’t want to let that seep in or spill over to any other decisions I have to make there as a player.”

Irving shot only 35% in the first two games of these finals in Boston, averaging 14 points and four assists in his former home arena — where fans make clear that they don’t like him much. He’s shot 50% or less in each of his last 10 games against the Celtics.

“I just can feel the stakes being raised up a little bit more,” Irving said. “The pressure is natural. Makes diamonds. … We just have to continue to lean in on each other, especially when it gets tough out there. We’re going against a great team. They’re not going to stop pressing us, stop their pace, stop testing us on both ends of the floor. We know what we’re in for. But now we have to raise it to an even higher level, and it starts with me.”

THE ODDS

Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite in Game 3, according to BetMGM Sportsbook, and unless the line changes significantly it’ll mark a rare instance of Boston being an underdog this season.

Wednesday will be the Celtics’ 99th game of the year. They’ve been underdogs only three times in the first 98 — at Sacramento on Dec. 20 (a 144-119 Boston win), at Milwaukee on Jan. 11 (a 135-102 Bucks win) and at Milwaukee again on April 9 (a 104-91 Bucks victory).

TATUM WATCHING

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk said he’s rooting for the Celtics in the NBA Finals for an obvious reason — he went to school in St. Louis with Jayson Tatum.

And, as one might guess, Tatum is rooting for the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

“I actually watched him win last night,” Tatum said Tuesday, referring to Florida’s 4-1 win over Edmonton that gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead in that title series. “Trying to learn and understand the rules in the game of hockey more and more. I got to watch the game last night. They won. Like I said, I’m extremely happy for him and his family. Hopefully they win it all.”

CLOSING IN

Boston enters Game 3 of the NBA Finals with 1,582 makes from 3-point range this season, including playoffs.

That means the Celtics are 15 3s away from breaking the NBA’s full-season record. Boston connected on 1,596 shots from deep last season to set the mark.