The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders nabbed their second straight shutout on Wednesday with a 3-0 win over the Rochester Red Wings.

After a two-hitter on Tuesday, four arms combined to allow just one hit on Wednesday for the first time since 2021. It was also their seventh shutout of the summer. On the offensive side, the team has reached double digits in hits in their last five straight wins.

Despite a pair of hits in the first inning, the RailRiders were not able to plate a run against Red Wings starter Andrew Alvarez.

On the flip side, Josh Maciejewski held Rochester quiet through a season-high four and a third innings of work. In back-to-back innings, the Red Wings loaded the bases via walks but stranded their runners for a scoreless ballgame. Oddanier Mosqueda and Jake Cousins combined for a clean frame.

In the seventh, the RailRiders broke through the pitcher’s duel. Oscar González smashed a triple and Greg Allen followed with an RBI double. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got another hit from Kevin Smith to put runners on the corners but they could not score more, finishing the frame with a 1-0 score.

Cody Morris (W, 5-0) pitched two and a third of hitless work walking three and striking out two. He handed the ball to Anthony Misiewicz with a runner on and two outs in the eighth. The lefty recorded a strikeout to strand the tying run.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added some insurance in the top of the ninth inning. This time González led off with a single and another RBI double from Allen for a 2-0 advantage. Jeter Downs followed with a sacrifice fly to tack on another run.

Misiewicz (S, 4) finished a four out save to record the RailRiders’ fifth straight victory and 40th win of the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues the series against Rochester on Thursday at Innovative Field. The RailRiders’ Will Warren will face the Red Wings’ Thaddeus Ward with a 6:45 p.m. first pitch.