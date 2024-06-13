🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Jayson Tatum scored 31, Jaylen Brown had 30 and the Boston Celtics held off a furious Dallas rally to reach the brink of a record 18th championship with a 106-99 victory over the Mavericks on Wednesday night for a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

Brown finished with eight rebounds and eight assists as the Celtics extended their franchise record with a 10th consecutive playoff victory and moved to 7-0 on the road this postseason. They can win the series and break a tie with the Lakers for most NBA championships with a victory Friday in Dallas.

Boston also improved to 10-1 in these playoffs without Kristaps Porzingis after the 7-foot-2 Latvian was ruled out about two hours before the game because of a rare tendon injury in his lower left leg sustained in Game 2.

The status of Porzingis for the rest of the series appears in doubt, but it might not matter. None of the previous 156 teams to face a 3-0 deficit has rallied to win an NBA playoff series.

The Mavs almost pulled off a crazy comeback to avoid the big hole — 13 years after the only other rally to match it in the NBA Finals sparked Dallas’ run to its only title against Miami.

Boston led 91-70 at the end of a 20-5 run early in the fourth quarter before Dallas answered with a 22-2 spurt to get within a point with 3 1/2 minutes remaining.

Problem was, Luka Doncic picked up his sixth foul with 4:12 remaining when a challenge was unsuccessful before Kyrie Irving, who scored 35 points, hit a jumper to get Dallas within one.

Tatum and Brown saved the Celtics from there, with some help from Derrick White, who scored 16. Those three combined for the remaining 13 Boston points.

WEST REMEMBERED

Jerry West was remembered at the NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The NBA and the fans at Game 3 in Dallas paid tribute to the life of the Basketball Hall of Famer with a pregame video tribute and moment of silence before the game. West died earlier Wednesday at the age of 86.

ABC broadcaster Mike Breen voiced the pregame tribute, which preceded about 15 seconds of silence inside what had been a raucous arena.

“The NBA family mourns the passing of a basketball giant, Jerry West, an NBA cornerstone for over six decades,” Breen said as images of West were displayed on the giant overhead scoreboard. “West was an All-Star every year he played and helped the Lakers to the NBA Finals nine times. Off the court, West’s brilliance continued, serving as the architect of eight championship teams. An NBA champion, he was recognized by the Hall of Fame as a player, contributor and as a member of the 1960 U.S. men’s Olympic team.

“Jerry West was also the first player ever recognized as finals MVP and his ability to deliver in pressure situations time and time again earned him the appropriate nickname, ‘Mr. Clutch,’” Breen added.

BIRTHDAY GAME

The Celtics’ Jrue Holiday became the 12th player in NBA Finals history to play a game on his birthday. Holiday turned 34 on Wednesday.

He was the first player to play in a finals game on his birthday since Phoenix’s Jae Crowder in 2021, against Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks. Before that, the most recent birthday-celebrating player who got minutes in a finals game was Miami’s Udonis Haslem in 2011 (also in Dallas) and 2013.

Jack Nichols had three birthdays fall on finals game days in which he played (1949, 1957 and 1958). Earl Lloyd (1954 and 1955), Sam Perkins (1996 and 2000) and Bruce Bowen (2005 and 2007) each had two birthday finals games.

The others who played in one finals game on their birthday: Med Park, Dave Gambee, Calvin Murphy, Kerry Kittles and Michael Doleac.

TITLE ANNIVERSARY

Wednesday was the 13th anniversary of Dallas winning its first, and still only, NBA title. The Mavericks beat Miami in Game 6 of the 2011 NBA Finals on June 12, 2011.

Mavs coach Jason Kidd was on that team and was reminded of the significance of Wednesday’s date in his pregame meeting with ABC broadcasters Mike Breen and Doris Burke.

“Time flies by,” Kidd said. “But it was a surreal moment to be able to win the championship. … When you’re playing so well, you don’t want it to stop. There was no one else to play. We were playing well. As an older player, you want to keep going because you just don’t know if you’ll ever get back there.”

RECORD FOR THREES

The 2023-24 Celtics have made more 3-pointers in a season than any team in NBA history.

Jaylen Brown’s 3-pointer with 11:29 left in the third quarter was Boston’s 15th of the night and 1,597th of the season. That’s one more than the Celtics made last year when they set the full-season (including playoffs) record.

MAZZULLA’S SOCCER UPDATE

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is a big soccer fan, something he makes no secret of. On Wednesday, he revealed why he picked basketball over soccer to focus on during his playing days.

It seems he, well, might have been better at basketball. He played just about every position in soccer, and there was a reason for that.

“When you’re not that good, they just throw you around in a bunch of different places to see where you stick,” Mazzulla said.

Mazzulla has taken some concepts from soccer and applied them to how he coaches basketball, even though the games are obviously quite different.

“Soccer, you really have to pay attention to the game to recognize the impact each individual player is doing, because points are at a premium,” Mazzulla said. “Each guy in the right position has a direct impact on the guy in the next position.”

THE REFEREES

Marc Davis, James Capers and Kevin Scott were the referees assigned to Game 3 on Wednesday night.

That means, barring a change to the roster, Scott Foster, James Williams and David Guthrie would be in line to officiate Game 4 on Friday night.

The NBA picked 12 referees to work the series and six — Courtney Kirkland, Josh Tiven, Zach Zarba, Tony Brothers, John Goble and Bill Kennedy — have already worked a game in this series.