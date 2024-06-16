🔊 Listen to this

The RailRiders’ hot start to the week has quickly faded.

After opening a six-game series in Rochester with a pair of shutouts while allowing three total hits, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has since dropped three straight after falling 7-3 on Saturday.

Despite trailing 2-0 after three innings, the RailRiders took the lead with a three-spot in the top of the fourth. They strung together four straight hits, including an RBI single from Ben Rice, a run-scoring double by Carlos Narvaez and a T.J. Rumfield single that made it 3-2.

Those were the only runs of the game for the RailRiders, as the Red Wings took the lead for good in the sixth. Alex Call tied with an RBI single before the go-ahead run scored on a Clayton Andrews wild pitch.

Rochester added some insurance, putting up four consecutive hits against Matt Sauer. Carter Kieboom launched a two-run double as the highlight of the frame.

Jack Dunn opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first for the Red Wings and added an RBI single in the third.

Rice and Narvaez had two hits apiece for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Starter Edgar Barclay took the loss, going 5.2 innings with seven strikeouts and five walks while allowing two earned runs on four hits.

The RailRiders will look to earn a split of the road series on Sunday when the teams square off at 1:05 p.m. at Innovative Field.