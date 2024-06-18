🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer graduate and former state champ Adam Mahler got his turn in the pool at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Tuesday, taking part in the 200 Butterfly preliminary heats at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials.

Mahler, who just wrapped up his final collegiate swim season at the University of Pittsburgh, clocked in with a time of 2:01.54 in the prelims, which kicked off the fourth day of the swim trials on Tuesday morning.

Mahler’s time was good for 48th place in the prelims, ending his day there; the swimmers with the top 16 times in the prelims would advance to Tuesday night’s semifinals, and the top eight in the semis heading to the 200 Butterfly finals on Wednesday.

The fastest time in the prelims belonged to University of Floria swimmer Mason Laur, posting a time of 1:55.09 to grab the top seed heading into the semifinals.