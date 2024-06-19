🔊 Listen to this

Kirk MacDonald, a former minor league hockey player with more than a decade of coaching experience, has been named head coach of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced Monday.

A native of Victoria, British Columbia, MacDonald becomes the 12th head coach in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton history.

MacDonald comes to the Penguins fresh off a conference championship and appearance in the Clark Cup playoffs in the USHL. MacDonald led the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a league best record of 41-13-8 in 2023-24 and a appearance in the Clark Cup finals.

On a story posted on the Fightning Saints’ website, team officials praised MacDonald for the impact he had on the organization.

“Kirk is an excellent developer of players. He also finds a way to maximize team output every game. From day one, he bought into the style of hockey we play in Dubuque and with his attention to detail and preparation, he made Saints hockey even better,” said Dubuque former general manager and president of hockey operations Kalle Larsson. “His growth as a coach these past two seasons has been exciting to follow, and we are proud of his advancement to the AHL. Best of luck Kirk, and thank you for your hard work and dedication to the Fighting Saints!”

Prior to his time in Dubuque, the 40-year-old MacDonald spent eight seasons with the Reading Royals of the ECHL in various roles including assistant coach, head coach and director of hockey operations. MacDonald got his start in coaching at the collegiate level with his alma mater, RPI, where he served as an assistant coach in 2013-14.

MacDonald enjoyed a seven-year professional playing career from 2007-13. The forward spent the majority of his career at the AHL level, appearing in 272 regular-season games with the Albany River Rats, Providence Bruins, Iowa Chops and Houston Aeros where he notched 106 points (45G-61A).