The spark never fully lit on a RailRiders’ rally in the ninth inning. Despite loading the bases in a last-ditch effort, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre fell well short in a 9-4 loss to Buffalo on Thursday at PNC Field.

It was a wire-to-wire victory for the Bisons, who struck for two runs in the top of the first and led the rest of the way, going up 6-0 before the RailRiders got on the board in the fifth inning.

Buffalo teed off on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Tanner Tully, who gave up four hits in four innings — with all four hits leaving the park for home runs. Steward Berroa and Damiano Palmegiani each hit solo homers in the first. Brian Serven added a two-run shot in the fourth with Cam Eden following with another home run.

Riley Tirotta’s RBI double made it 6-0 before the RailRiders got one back on Jose Rojas’ 14th home run of the season in the home half of the fifth.

Palmegiani added the dagger with his second homer of the night, a three-run shot, in the seventh that made it 9-1.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with three in the same inning. Taylor Trammell homered, Oswald Peraza hit an RBI single and Jorbit Vivas scored on a wild pitch, though Peraza was thrown out at second on the play to end the threat.

The RailRiders put three on in the ninth but couldn’t get closer. Brandon Lockridge and Peraza had two hits apiece.

The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Friday in Moosic.