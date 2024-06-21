🔊 Listen to this

NEW YORK — Cedric Mullins hit a two-run homer to spark a six-run second inning, Gunnar Henderson reached base four times and the Baltimore Orioles knocked out rookie pitcher Luis Gil early in a 17-5 rout of the New York Yankees on Thursday.

On a 90-degree day, the Orioles improved to 5-2 against the Yankees and set a major league record by winning their 22nd straight series against an AL East opponent. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the Orioles surpassed the mark set by the Atlanta Braves (1998-2000), Milwaukee Brewers (1991-92) and Cincinnati Reds (1975, 1969-1970).

Henderson doubled twice among his three hits to extend the majors’ longest active on-base streak to 27 games and his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games. He also added an RBI groundout in the sixth.

Ryan Mountcastle had a bases-clearing double and an RBI single in the ninth off New York catcher Jose Trevino. Anthony Santander hit a three-run homer for his MLB-best 10th homer this month as the Orioles moved to within a half-game of first-place New York.

Ryan O’Hearn added an RBI double and drove in four runs, while Austin Hays hit a two-run homer in the seventh as the Orioles collected 19 hits and scored their most runs since an 18-5 win at Cleveland on June 6, 2021.

Gleyber Torres hit a solo homer before exiting with a groin injury and Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 27th homer by lining a two-run shot in the third off Baltimore starter Cole Irvin. Judge also had an RBI single in his return from a one-game absence after getting hit on the left hand in New York’s 4-2 win on Tuesday.

Irvin allowed five runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Bryan Baker (1-0) relieved him and was credited with the win.

Gil allowed seven runs and eight hits in a career-low 1 1/3 innings.

ROYALS 3, ATHLETICS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. — Freddy Fermin homered twice and Bobby Witt Jr. hit the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning as Kansas City beat Oakland to avoid a three-game sweep.

Fermin also singled for his first three-hit game of the season. Witt homered off Oakland reliever Vinny Nittoli (0-1) to break a 2-2 tie in the eighth, his 12th longball of the year.

DODGERS 5, ROCKIES 3

DENVER — Shohei Ohtani led off the game with his 21st homer of the season, Will Smith and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, and Los Angeles beat Colorado.

Ohtani’s homer was his fourth in five games, and Smith and Freeman each hit their 11th for a 5-0 lead off Ty Blach (3-5) to help the Dodgers take three of four from the Rockies.

ASTROS 5, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO — Yordan Alvarez homered in the first inning and drove in a run during a four-run seventh as Houston rallied past Chicago.

Alvarez made it 1-0 with a 439-foot drive to right against Chris Flexen for his 15th homer, and his single in the seventh tied the game at 3-all. The two-time All-Star finished with three hits after missing the previous two games for a family matter.

RAYS 7, TWINS 6

MINNEAPOLIS — Jonny DeLuca’s line-drive single to center field in the 10th inning and a mammoth throw from center fielder Jose Siri allowed Tampa Bay to overcome a blown four-run lead at Minnesota.

Ninth-inning home runs by Jose Miranda and Carlos Santana had erased a 6-2 deficit before DeLuca connected on reliever Griffin Jax’s sinker to score the automatic runner and give the Rays the lead for good. Tampa Bay (36-39) improved to a Major League-best 26-11 in games decided by two runs or fewer.

In the bottom of the extra inning, Siri caught pinch hitter Carlos Correa’s fly-out to center field and then gunned down Royce Lewis at third for a double play. Closer Pete Fairbanks coaxed another center-field fly out from Santana to end the game.

GUARDIANS 6, MARINERS 3

CLEVELAND — Andrés Giménez hit a two-run homer and Will Brennan had a pair of solo shots, lifting AL Central-leading Cleveland to a victory over Seattle.

Gimenez’s blast to right-center off Luis Castillo (6-8) provided the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, when Cleveland scored three times to take a 5-3 lead. Josh Naylor added an RBI double as the Guardians took two of three in the series.

D-BACKS 5, NATIONALS 2

WASHINGTON — Ryne Nelson pitched seven efficient innings, Christian Walker hit his team-high 17th home run in the eighth inning, and Arizona beat Washington.

Randal Grichuk drove in two runs for the Diamondbacks, who took two of three at Washington and have won seven of 10 overall.