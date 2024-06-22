🔊 Listen to this

Friday’s game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo at PNC Field was suspended due to inclement weather.

Buffalo was leading 11-0 in the bottom of the third inning when the tarp covered the field to pause play.

The RailRiders and Bisons will resume play on Saturday. Gates at PNC Field will open at 3:30 p.m. with Friday’s game set to continue at 4:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo will play the first contest to nine innings and the second to seven with approximately 40 minutes between games.

Steward Berroa led off the game with a double and Riley Tirotta sent him home with an RBI single.

In the next inning, Will Robertson smacked a home run off of starter Edgar Barclay for a 2-0 advantage.

The Bisons took off in the third as they connected for nine more runs on eight hits. The visitors batted through the order and then some when both Leo Jimenez and Damiano Palmegiani each had two knocks.

Jimenez and Tirotta smacked back-to-back homers to chase Barclay out of the game. Reliever Matt Sauer ended the frame with a strikeout, stranding an inherited a runner.

After the inning closed with a 11-0 advantage for the Bisons, the umpire crew called for the tarp to be pulled and a monsoon rolled in.

Tickets from Friday night’s game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2024 season, with the exception of July 4.