Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy, left, and Raisel Iglesias, right, celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in a game Sunday in New York.

The Atlanta Braves’ Max Fried pitches during the second inning of a game against the New York Yankees on Sunday in New York.

NEW YORK — Max Fried shut down the Yankees for five innings before tiring on a blistering afternoon, Jarred Kelenic drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat New York 3-1 on Sunday for their eighth win in 10 games following a five-game losing streak.

“We’re playing more to our capabilities,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Quite honestly, I still don’t think we’re hitting on all cylinders.”

Fried (7-3) allowed three singles in the first five innings, then gave up three hits in the sixth that included Anthony Volpe’s RBI double. Fried improved to 4-1 in his last six starts, giving up six hits in six innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

He mixed 25 fastballs, 19 sinkers, 18 curveballs, 14 changeups, six sweepers, four cutters and one slider on a day with a 92-degree gametime temperature, the warmest at Yankee Stadium since July 16, 2021.

“It was a hot one,” Fried said. “I was definitely getting a little tired at the end.”

After giving up 10 earned runs over five innings in his first two starts, Fried has a 2.09 ERA in his last 13 outings and lowered his season figure to 3.00.

“It’s kind of like our hitting. Knew it was going to turn around,” Snitker said.

Atlanta (43-32) won two of three from the Yankees (52-28), who lost their third straight series after dropping two of three against both Boston and Baltimore. The Braves are a big league-best 22-11 in interleague play.

New York put slugger Giancarlo Stanton on the injured list, a day after he strained his left hamstring, and he expects to miss about four weeks.

Pierce Johnson, Joe Jiménez and Raisel Iglesias followed Fried. Iglesias got three straight outs for his 20th save in 22 chances, his 12th in a row.

Kelenic homered in the third inning on a first-pitch cutter from Nestor Cortes (4-6) and hit a sacrifice fly ahead of Ozzie Albies’ RBI single in a two-run fifth. Kelenic is hitting .324 with three homers and six RBIs in eight games since moving to the leadoff spot after Ronald Acuña Jr.’s season-ending torn left ACL.

Cortes gave up three runs and five hits in seven innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. He is 4-3 with a 1.84 ERA at home and 0-3 with a 5.57 ERA on the road.

“Nobody’s hanging their heads. Nobody’s panicking in here,” Cortes said. “Just a rough patch that 162 games you’re going to go through. Just got to figure a way to get out of it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Stanton was put on the 10-day IL and New York recalled INF Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, then optioned him back to make room for 1B/OF J.D. Davis, acquired Sunday from Oakland for minor league infielder Jordan Groshans.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2, 4.98) starts Monday’s series opener at St. Louis and RHP Lance Lynn (2-3, 4.08).

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (0-0, 4.50) makes his second start of the season in Tuesday’s Subway Series opener at the New York Mets, who go with LHP David Peterson (3-0, 3.97). Cole threw 62 pitches over four-plus innings in a no-decision against Baltimore on Wednesday.