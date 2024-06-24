🔊 Listen to this

Izzie Kroski went 3 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored to lead Pittston past Mountain Top, 8-1, in a District 16 Major Softball game Sunday.

Payge Pesotini and Ainsley Lear had two hits apiece for Plains.

Ava Thomas got the win for Pittston, giving up one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts. Giovanna Bobbouine and Thomas doubled for Pittston. Lydia Luvender, Natalie McAndrew and Mika Fediw added singles.

Fallon Stavish had six strikeouts on the mound for Mountain Top and added a single at the plate.

Alexa Fromm and Kat Brozowski also had singles for Mountain Top.

Plains 4, Nanticoke 1

Plains pitcher Addison Gilmore picked up the win on the mound, striking out 13.

Giuliana Brown led Plains, going 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI.

Nanticoke’s Maddie Spencer was tagged with the loss. She struck out 11.