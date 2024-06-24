🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walloped the Buffalo Bisons 18-9 on Sunday to finish out the series.

The team tied a franchise record by scoring twelve runs in the fifth inning and set a new team record with eight steals in a game. Carlos Narvaez went 5-for-5 at the plate with a home run, while T.J. Rumfield and Oscar González also went yard. The RailRiders end with a 43-31 record in the first half, with the second beginning next Tuesday, June 25 at PNC Field.

Buffalo once again struck in the first inning. Leo Jimenez was hit by a pitch and Alan Roden earned a walk. Riley Tirotta and Damiano Palmegiani knocked in runs for a 2-0 lead.

The visitors added three more in the next frame without the benefit of a hit. With three walks and three hit batters, the Bisons took a 5-0 advantage off of Cam Schlittler in his Triple-A debut.

In the bottom half, the RailRiders got one back. Taylor Trammell doubled to reach and Brandon Lockridge followed with a single. Lockridge danced around on first and drew a pick off attempt that allowed Trammell to steal home for their first run of the game.

Buffalo scored again quickly as Phil Clarke manufactured some offense. He singled to reach, stole second, moved to third on an error, and scored on a wild pitch.

SWB chipped away at the lead thanks to an RBI single from Narvaez.

The Bisons nagged again in the fourth this time with Will Robertson’s two-run blast making it 8-2.

In the fifth, however, the tables were turned. Jesus Liranzo pitched the first scoreless top half of the game. He sat down the side 1-2-3 with a strikeout to end it.

The RailRiders went on to have a historic bottom half. The team scored twelve runs on seven hits, including two homers, while sending 15 batters to the plate. It began with a solo shot from T.J. Rumfield, his seventh of the season. After Narvaez walked and Downs was hit by a pitch, the hitting took off. González recorded an RBI knock and Lockridge followed with a two-run double. Kevin Smith had an RBI single and get the RailRiders within one. Jorbit Vivas walked to keep the line moving. Agustín Ramírez grounded in a run for an 8-8 ballgame, but SWB was not done there. Rumfield earned a free pass and a two-run double from Narvaez gave the team their first lead. Downs backed it up with a two-bagger of his own to plate another. After Trammell was issued a base on balls, González smashed a no-doubter 448-feet for a 14-8 party. The twelve-run frame tied a franchise high runs in an inning and it marked the first time the team did so in the confines of PNC Field.

Buffalo’s Alan Roden followed it up with a solo shot in the sixth, but that was all the opponents could muster.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added three more in the seventh. Lockridge connected for a two-run single and Vivas drove him in to make it 17-9.

In the eighth, Narvaez had his fifth hit of the game to reach in every at-bat on the day. He cranked a solo shot for his eighth homer and 18th run of the evening. The RailRiders finished the contest with an 18-9 win with 18 total hits. The team also set a new franchise record with eight steals in the contest.

Josh Maciejewski took on three innings out of the bullpen, allowing just one run, while striking out three. Jack Neely tossed the final frame clean to seal the victory.

The RailRiders finish the first half with a 43-31 record and in third place in the International League. They begin the second half on Tuesday, June 25 against the Worcester Red Sox at PNC Field. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM to begin the second week of the homestead. Tickets are available www.swbrailriders.com.