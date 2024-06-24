🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area graduate Marc Minichello finished eighth in the men’s javelin throw as that event concluded Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

The two-time NCAA Division I national champion and former PIAA state high school champ made two cuts to get to the final eight, but could not improve his position in his final three attempts.

Minichello’s top distance on six tries Sunday was 73.07 meters or 239 feet, 8 inches.

Curtis Thompson, who has already participated in two previous Olympic, established the lead on his first attempt with a throw of 272-5, which held up as the best of the night.

Thompson, from Mississippi State, will head to the Paris Games, but potential second and third selections are on hold until final world rankings are determined.

Competition began Friday night with 24 entries. They each threw three times to determine Sunday’s 12 semifinalists.

After three throws Sunday, the field was cut to eight based only on those throws, not any of Friday’s results. Minichello advanced again in eighth, but the University of Georgia law student never moved from that position on his final three attempts.

Minichello threw 232-1, 238-1 and 231-11 in his early attempts Sunday. After a foul, he threw 234-2 then his final mark of 239-8.

Capers Williamson was second with 261-0. Donavon Banks was third with 259-8.