The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders began the second half of the season with a 6-5 loss to the Worcester Red Sox Tuesday night at PNC Field. Carlos Narvaez’s solo home run in the bottom of the ninth was not enough to complete a late-game rally.

Worcester struck first in the second inning. Mark Contreras singled in Niko Kavadas to give the Red Sox a 1-0 edge.

The RailRiders took the lead in the bottom of the frame. After Jose Rojas singled and stole second, an RBI double from Brandon Lockridge tied the game. Oswald Peraza followed with an RBI single to make it 2-1. Peraza stole second to set up Jorbit Vivas, who singled in the third run of the inning.

After back-to-back WooSox players reached in the top of the third, No. 7 Yankees Prospect Will Warren struck out two and forced a groundout to get out of the inning clean.

SWB left three runners on base in the bottom of the third. T.J. Rumfield and Narvaez singled, moving into scoring position on a flyout from Jose Rojas. A pitch hit Jeter Downs to load the bases but consecutive strikeouts ended the threat.

In the top of the fourth, Contreras drove in another run when he doubled in Mickey Gasper, making it 3-2.

The Red Sox plated three in the top of the fifth. Worcester’s Nick Yorke singled and Bobby Dalbec homered off relief pitcher Matt Sauer to give Worcester a 4-3 lead. Eddy Alvarez walked and went first to third on a Kavadas single to put runners on the corners.

Gasper chased Sauer from the game after his RBI single put the WooSox up 5-3. With one out and two men on, Oddanier Mosqueda closed down the inning by retiring consecutive batters.

After issuing back-to-back walks in the top of the sixth, Mosqueda fanned three straight, ending the frame and keeping it a two-run game.

The RailRiders got within one run in the bottom of the eighth. After Peraza walked and stole second, Vivas doubled to make it 5-4.

Dalbec homered for the second time in the top of the ninth, a 415-foot shot to left to give Worcester a 6-4 advantage.

In the bottom of the ninth, Narvaez crushed his ninth homer of the season to get the RailRiders within one, but they could not complete the comeback.

Warren pitched 4.0 innings, surrendering two runs on five hits and striking out seven. Sauer (L, 0-2) gave up three runs in the loss. Chase Shugart (W, 3-1) earned the win, tossing 3.2 innings and allowing zero runs on two hits while striking out four. Lucas Luetge (S, 5) pitched 1.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits.