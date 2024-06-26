🔊 Listen to this

Three pitchers combined to shut down Township’s offense as Plains opened the District 16 8-10 Baseball tournament with a 13-1 victory on Tuesday.

Jordan Stark pitched two innings, allowing a run, to get the win. Brayden Lerpore followed with three shutout innings and Bryce Hollingshead closed out the game with a scoreless sixth.

Malakai Vanderburg led the way for Plains offense, going 4-for-4 with a double and scoring four runs. Stark also had a strong day at the plate, reaching base four times and scoring three runs. Hollingshead, Brock Balent, Justin Nah and Reid Watlock all scored runs for Plains.

DISTRICT 16 9-11 BASEBALL

Mountain Top 29, Nanticoke 0

Mountain Top pounded out 20 hits to defeat Nanticoke in three innings.

Garret Chalker and Eli Metz combined for a no-hitter.

Mountain Top was led by Harrison George with three hits and four RBI. Chalker and Jacob Nealon also had three hits each.

Greater Pittston Area 15, Hanover Area 5

David Klansek drove in four runs on two hits to lead Greater Pittston Area over Hanover Area in five innings.

Jack Homschek, Jordan Tonte and Logan Luckasavage also contributed two RBI each. Brian Wood earned the victory on the mound, striking out four batters in two innings of work.

Brayden Ravine led Hanover with two hits.

DISTRICT 16 8-10 BASEBALL

Greater Pittston Area 12, Mountain Top 2

Winning Pitcher Jacob Hulse threw 3.2 innings with five strikeouts and surrendered four hits and no earned runs.

GPA broke open the game in the bottom of the third by scoring six runs on five hits. Hulse (2-for-2), Joey Pirillo (2-for-3, 2 RBI, Cooper Warnek (2-for-3, 2 RBI) and Jaxon bender (2-for-3) had multiple hits for GPA.

Chris Smith was 2-for-2 for Mountain Top.