The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have announced that Wednesday night’s game against the Worcester Red Sox has been postponed due to expected inclement weather heading to the area.

The release notes the “heavy rain, hail and high winds” anticipated in Northeast Pennsylvania this evening; the National Weather Service currently has both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties under a Severe Thunderstorm watch.

The RailRiders will make up the game as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., with the first game set to begin with a 5:05 p.m. first pitch.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Worcester will play two seven-inning games, with approximately 40 minutes between games.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2024 season, excluding July 4.