🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Heavy rains came and washed away Wednesday night’s District 31 Major Baseball game between Kingston/Forty Fort and Greater Wyoming Area, but not before the Kingston/Forty Fort squad managed to pull ahead.

The remainder of the game will pick back up Thursday evening at 6 p.m. back at the Kingston/Forty Fort Little League, with Kingston/Forty Fort leading Greater Wyoming Area 3-0.

The game will resume in the bottom of the fourth, with GWA at the plate and one out in the inning.

It was an early start to try and get ahead of the storms that rolled into the area Wednesday, and the Kingston/Forty Fort offense got going early, as well.

Makye Kushnir and Cole Stitzer both doubled and came around to score as Kingston/Forty Fort took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Kushnir scored on an RBI groundout to second from Avery Munster, while Stitzer managed to get himself caught in a rundown between third base and home, beating a throw to the plate to score.

Kingston/Forty Fort would stretch it to 3-0 in the third inning, with a bases-loaded hit by pitch drawn by Ryan Bobb bringing in teammate Noah Shortz to score.

Stitzer and Kushnir combined to throw 3.1 scoreless innings before the game was halted in the GWA half of the fourth.

Greater Wyoming Area had two hits on Wednesday: a base hit from Jonah Labar in the second inning, and a long double out to the fence in left-center from Brian Reynolds in the third.

Both teams came into Wednesday’s game undefeated in District 31 pool play, with Kingston/Forty Fort at 2-0 and Greater Wyoming Area at 1-0.