A 12-run second inning helped Back Mountain National improve to 2-0 in pool play with a 15-0 win over Northwest in three innings on Wednesday in a District 31 Little League major baseball game.

Henry Kovach had two doubles and three RBI for Back Mountain National, while Kellan DeFalco and Liam Dieffenbacher each had two hits and drove in two runs. Every batter for Back Mountain National had at least one hit.

Nick Federici pitched all three innings for Back Mountain, allowing no hits or walks and striking out six.

Back Mountain National will play Greater Wyoming Area on Saturday. Northwest will host Back Mountain American on Saturday.

DISTRICT 31 8-10 BASEBALL

Harveys Lake 9, Swoyersville 5

Bralin Ryzner and Luke Rogers combined to throw a three-hitter for Harveys Lake as it defeated Swoyersville in a game played Tuesday.

Ryzner picked up the win, striking out six. Rogers struck out four. Ryzner also had two hits and Rogers had one. Bew Swore had two hits, including a double.

Swoyersville’s Braylyn Cunningham had a double and two RBI . Drake Pollick had two hits. Losing pitcher Kallen Roberts had five strikeouts.

Back Mountain 16, Northwest 0

Bruce Knowles and Jack Katyl combined for a no-hitter in Back Mountain’s three-inning win over Northwest on Tuesday. Knowles started the game, pitching the first two innings striking out all six batters he faced. Katyl threw an inning in relief, striking out two.

Ethan Wielgosz, Isaac Tribendis and Ollie Bross paced the offense each collecting multiple hits.