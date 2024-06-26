🔊 Listen to this

DETROIT — Brandon Marsh had four hits, including a homer, and drove in four runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 6-2 on Wednesday to take two out of three games.

Marsh singled in the second inning, hit a two-run homer in the fourth, drove in two runs with a fifth-inning single and got another base hit in the eighth.

Phillies starter Spencer Turnbull, facing the Tigers for the first time after spending five seasons with them, allowed one run in three innings before leaving with right shoulder soreness. He was replaced by another former Tigers player, Gregory Soto.

Jose Ruiz (2-1), the second of six relievers for Philadelphia, got the win with a perfect fifth.

PIRATES 6, REDS 1

CINCINNATI — Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Luis L. Ortiz threw six innings of one-run ball and Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati, winning a series between the NL Central rivals for the second consecutive week.

Rowdy Tellez also homered and Jason Delay drove in a pair of runs with a two-out double in the sixth. The Pirates (39-41) took two of three from the Reds, as they did last week in Pittsburgh.

Ortiz (4-2) allowed four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts and no walks. Kyle Nicolas pitched two hitless innings and Aroldis Chapman finished with a perfect ninth as the Reds (37-43) were held to four hits or fewer for the 18th time.

MARINERS 5, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — George Kirby allowed one run in six innings, Cal Raleigh hit a three-run homer and AL West-leading Seattle avoided a three-game sweep by beating Tampa Bay.

Seattle went 3-6 on a trip to Cleveland, Miami and Tampa Bay and at 19-25 is the only division leader with a losing road record.

ASTROS 7, ROCKIES 1

HOUSTON — Rookie Spencer Arrighetti struck out a season

-high 10 in seven scoreless innings and Yainer Diaz had three hits to lead Houston to a win over Colorado to extend a winning streak to a season-high seven games.

The Astros, who opened 7-19, improved to 40-40 and reached .500 for the first time this season.

ROYALS 5, MARLINS 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez highlighted a five-run, two-out rally in the eighth inning with a go-ahead double down the left-field line, and Kansas City went on to beat Miami for the series win.

Angel Zerpa (1-0) got the final two outs of the eighth in relief of Brady Singer, who allowed an RBI single to Vidal Bruján in the second inning but little else. James McArthur handled the ninth to finish it off.

BREWERS 6, RANGERS 5

MILWAUKEE — Andruw Monasterio hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning after entering as a replacement for injured Joey Ortiz, and Milwaukee beat Texas, helped by Jake Bauers’ grand slam and Jackson Chourio’s inside-the-park homer.

Milwaukee recovered after wasting a 4-1 lead in Dallas Keuchel’s Brewers debut and the NL Central leader swept a three-game sweep from the World Series champion.

With Willy Adames on second base as the automatic runner, Bauers popped out on a bunt attempt off Jacob Latz (2-3), Rhys Hoskins was intentionally walked and Sal Frelick popped out. After a wild pitch, Monasterio lined a single to left-center.

ANGELS 5, ATHLETICS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Zach Neto had a tiebreaking three-run double in the sixth inning, and Los Angeles beat Oakland to sweep their three-game series.

Max Schuemann had an early RBI double that should have driven in two runs for the A’s, but Kyle McCann was called out instead when he failed to touch home plate and then made contact with teammate Armando Alvarez, who had already scored.

PADRES 8, NATIONALS 5

SAN DIEGO — Kyle Higashioka homered twice, including his first career grand slam, and Dylan Cease pitched seven brilliant innings for San Diego, which beat Washington to sweep a contentious three-game series.

Higashioka hit a two-run homer off rookie DJ Herz in the second inning and then a grand slam against Tanner Rainey in the eighth that hit high off the brick warehouse in the left-field corner and gave San Diego an 8-0 lead. It was the fourth grand slam of the season for the Padres and second in two nights. It was his fifth career-multihomer game. He has eight homers this year.

BRAVES 6, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS — Jarred Kelenic had three hits, including his eighth home run, and three RBIs to lead Atlanta over St. Louis in a doubleheader opener for a ninth win in 12 games.

Kelenic hit a two-run homer in the sixth and is batting .326 (14 for 43) with four homers and nine RBIs since being moved to the leadoff spot in the batting order.