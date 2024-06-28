🔊 Listen to this

Frankie Roman delivered a game-winning, two-run double in the seventh inning as Township edged Hanover 7-6 in extras of a District 16 Little League major baseball matchup on Thursday.

Parker McAndrew hit a two-run homer for Township while Roman and Chase Dudek had two hits apiece. Aiden Bryk added a double while Colton Ziobro struck out three to puck up the win on the mound.

Jaden Kreitzer had a two-run home run of his own for Hanover. Braxston Nealon and Brayden Canevari each had two singles.

Greater Pittston Area 5, Nanticoke 0

Patrick Roman and Griffin Maynor combined on a two-hit shutout to lead GPA to a win in District 16 major baseball action. Roman went four innings and struck out 10, allowing just a hit and two walks. Maynor came on for the last two frames and struck out four with one hit against.

Levi Pisano and Christopher Tibel each homered to lead the GPA offense while Roman and Maynor helped their cause with a triple and an RBI, respectively.

Derek Kepp struck out seven for Nanticoke as he and Greg Grzymski had a hit apiece at the plate.

8-10 BASEBALL

Township 13, Mountain Top 6

Township picked up its first win of the tournament with a strong showing in a win over Mountain Top.

Landry Henries, Colston Talerico, and Rocco Skula each had two hits, and Josiah Martinez and Landry Henries both drove in two runs for Township.

Andrew Petros had a hit and drove in a run for Mountain Top.

8-10 SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 16, Mountain Top 7

Pittston Area punched its ticket to the district championship game with a win over Mountain Top, improving its record to 2-0 in the tournament.

Andrea Colon launched a grand slam for Pittston, while also tossing a complete game with nine strikeouts. Hannah Beekman and Ava Basile each singled and drove in a run.

Brynley McShea had a triple, a stolen base and scored a run for Mountain Top. Mountain Top will play Hanover on Saturday to determine seeding, and then again on Monday for a spot in the championship game on July 7.

DISTRICT 31

8-10 BASEBALL

Back Mountain National 2, Greater Wyoming Area 1

Jack Katyl came through with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to give Back Mountain National the win.

Katyl finished 3-for-3 while Parker Paige had two hits in two at-bats. Oliver Boss pitched five scoreless innings in a no-decision, striking out five.

Greater Wyoming Area’s night was highlighted by turning a triple play. David Hiller didn’t allow an earned run in 4.1 innings. Stephen Arnold had two hits for GWA while Michael Fanti doubled.

Swoyersville 13, West Side 12

A seven-run fifth inning helped propel Swoyersville to a win over West Side in a high-scoring contest. West Side had a big inning of their own in the fourth, scoring seven times to take a 7-4 lead before Swoyersville was able to fight back.

Kevin O’Brien scored three times for Swoyersville, who improved to 1-1 in pool play with the win. Kallen Roberts had two hits, including a triple, and scored twice.

RJ Lenkiewicz and Weston Simerson each had two hits for West Side (1-1), while Simerson also scored twice.